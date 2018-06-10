IRCTC's New Website Offers Convenience To Passengers: 5 Things To Know A waitlist prediction feature has also been introduced with IRCTC's new website.

5 things to know about IRCTC's new website:



1. IRCTC has added a new User Interface (UI). Users have been invited initially to switch to the beta version of the website and get the first-hand experience of its new look and usage for a period of 15 days. IRCTC will take suggestions from users for further changes and improvement of the website.



(The new look has also enhanced class-wise, train-wise, destination-wise filters)





3. Single screen information about the train including the train no, train name, originating and destination station and distances between them, arrival and departure time and journey time has now been arranged.



4. 'Waitlist prediction feature' has also been introduced with IRCTC's new webiste. Using this feature, users can get the probability of a waitlist or an RAC (Reservation Against Cancellation) ticket getting confirmed. This technique uses algorithm based on historical booking trends of the particular train.



5. The new look is providing the facility for the user to find out the availability up to the entire Advance Reservation Period i.e. 120 days, except few trains.



