Profit
Indian Railways Introduces New Special Trains. Check Routes, Timings Here

Earlier this month, Western Railway also announced the commencement of new special trains till the end the of this year.

November 09, 2018
Northern Railway has announced new special trains to cater to excess demand.

Amid festive season, Northern Railway, an arm of the Indian Railways, has announced new special trains to cater to excess demand. "In order to clear extra rush of passengers during festival season, Northern Railway in coordination with other Zonal Railways has planned to run following East bound Festival Special Trains from Delhi area from November 9, 2018 to November 14, 2018..," said Northern Railway on microblogging website, Twitter. Earlier this month, Western Railway also announced the commencement of new special trains till the end the of this year. 

 

 

Here's the full list of trains introduced by Northern Railways:

List of trains departing on November 9, 2018:

Train NoFromDeparture timeToArrival Time
04404New Delhi19:25Barauni19:45
04074New Delhi15:30Varanasi7:00
04054Anand Vihar (T)11:45Katihar14:00
04072New Delhi13:30Muzaffarpur13:00
04064New Delhi11:00Darbhanga12:30
04080New Delhi14:55Patna Jn8:30
04090Anand Vihar (T)12:50Bhagalpur10:15
04098Delhi Jn11:50Gaya12:00

 

Last month, Indian railways also announced scrapping of flexi-fare in 15 premium trains completely, while the scheme will no longer be applicable in 32 trains during lean periods.

