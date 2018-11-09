Indian Railways Introduces New Special Trains. Check Routes, Timings Here

Amid festive season, Northern Railway, an arm of the Indian Railways, has announced new special trains to cater to excess demand. "In order to clear extra rush of passengers during festival season, Northern Railway in coordination with other Zonal Railways has planned to run following East bound Festival Special Trains from Delhi area from November 9, 2018 to November 14, 2018..," said Northern Railway on microblogging website, Twitter. Earlier this month, Western Railway also announced the commencement of new special trains till the end the of this year.
A date-wise Ready-Recknor of East Bound Festival Special trains from Delhi Area Terminals. pic.twitter.com/y2HQ1yjpWo— Northern Railway (@RailwayNorthern) November 8, 2018
Here's the full list of trains introduced by Northern Railways:
List of trains departing on November 9, 2018:
|Train No
|From
|Departure time
|To
|Arrival Time
|04404
|New Delhi
|19:25
|Barauni
|19:45
|04074
|New Delhi
|15:30
|Varanasi
|7:00
|04054
|Anand Vihar (T)
|11:45
|Katihar
|14:00
|04072
|New Delhi
|13:30
|Muzaffarpur
|13:00
|04064
|New Delhi
|11:00
|Darbhanga
|12:30
|04080
|New Delhi
|14:55
|Patna Jn
|8:30
|04090
|Anand Vihar (T)
|12:50
|Bhagalpur
|10:15
|04098
|Delhi Jn
|11:50
|Gaya
|12:00
Last month, Indian railways also announced scrapping of flexi-fare in 15 premium trains completely, while the scheme will no longer be applicable in 32 trains during lean periods.