Indian Railways Introduces New Special Trains. Check Routes, Timings Here

Northern Railway has announced new special trains to cater to excess demand.

Amid festive season, Northern Railway, an arm of the Indian Railways, has announced new special trains to cater to excess demand. "In order to clear extra rush of passengers during festival season, Northern Railway in coordination with other Zonal Railways has planned to run following East bound Festival Special Trains from Delhi area from November 9, 2018 to November 14, 2018..," said Northern Railway on microblogging website, Twitter. Earlier this month, Western Railway also announced the commencement of new special trains till the end the of this year.

A date-wise Ready-Recknor of East Bound Festival Special trains from Delhi Area Terminals. pic.twitter.com/y2HQ1yjpWo — Northern Railway (@RailwayNorthern) November 8, 2018

Here's the full list of trains introduced by Northern Railways:

List of trains departing on November 9, 2018:

Train No From Departure time To Arrival Time 04404 New Delhi 19:25 Barauni 19:45 04074 New Delhi 15:30 Varanasi 7:00 04054 Anand Vihar (T) 11:45 Katihar 14:00 04072 New Delhi 13:30 Muzaffarpur 13:00 04064 New Delhi 11:00 Darbhanga 12:30 04080 New Delhi 14:55 Patna Jn 8:30 04090 Anand Vihar (T) 12:50 Bhagalpur 10:15 04098 Delhi Jn 11:50 Gaya 12:00

Last month, Indian railways also announced scrapping of flexi-fare in 15 premium trains completely, while the scheme will no longer be applicable in 32 trains during lean periods.