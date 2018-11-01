NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Indian Railways Introduces Special Trains: Routes, Timings And Other Details

Earlier this week, Northern Railway also introduced 78 special trains in order to handle the rush during Diwali and Chhath festivals.

Services | | Updated: November 01, 2018 19:35 IST
Western Railway will run 23 special trains till the end the of this year.

Ahead of Diwali, Western Railway, an arm of the Indian Railways, has announced the commencement of new special trains to cater to excess demand. Western Railway will run 23 special trains till the end the of this year, it said on microblogging website - Twitter. Earlier this week, Northern Railway also introduced 78 special trains in order to handle the rush during Diwali and Chhath festivals, Press Trust of India reported. However, no platform tickets will be available between November 2 to November 13, so as to limit the passengers on platforms to facilitate those boarding or alighting the trains, the report added.

 

Here's the full list of trains introduced by Western Railways:

Train No.Train NameViaFrom/ToNo. of Services
09005/09006Mumbai Central - New Delhi Bi Weekly AC Superfast SpecialVadodra, Kota26.10.2018 to 17.11.201814
09013/09014Mumbai Central - Lucknow Jn Weekly Superfast SpecialVadodra, Ujjain, Jhansi25.10. 2018 to 23.11.201810
09433/09434Bandra (T) - Gandhidham Weekly Superfast SpecialVadodra, Dhrangadhra27.10.2018 to 17.11.20188
09424/09723Bandra (T) - Jaipur Weekly Superfast SpecialVadodra, Chittaurgarh, Ajmer17.10.2018 to 15.11.201810
09622/09621Bandra (T) - Ajmer Weekly Superfast SpecialVadodra, Kota, Jaipur14.10.2018 to 12.11.201810
09021/09022Bandra (T) - Jammu Tawi Weekly AC Superfast SpecialVadodra, Kota, New Delhi, Ludhinana29.10.2018 to 20.11.20188
01705/01706Bandra (T) - Jabalpur Weekly Superfast SpecialVadodra, Ujjain, Itarsi11.10.2018 to 29.12.201824
09017/09018Bandra (T) - Allahabad Weekly SpecialUdhana, Jalgaon31.10.2018 to 22.11.20188
82909/82910Bandra (T) - Gorakhpur Weekly Suvidha SpecialRatlam, Mathura3.11.2018 to 18.11.20186
09023/09024Bandra (T) - Indore Weekly SpecialVadodra, Ratlam26.10.2018 to 17.11.20188
09651/09562Bandra (T) - Okha Weekly Superfast SpecialVadodra, Rajkot30.10.2018 to 21.11.20188
09413/09414Ahmedabad - Delhi Sarai Rohilla Weekly AC Superfast SpecialAbu Road, Ajmer, Jaipur27.10.2018 to 18.11.20188
06052/06051Ahmedabad - Chennai Central Weekly SpecialVadodara, Vasai, Solapur, Guntakal06.10.2018 to 29.10.201824
09411/09412Ahmedabad - Varanasi City Weekly AC SpecialRatlam, Bharatpur, Kanpur10.11.2018 to 31.12.20188
09103/09104Vadodara - Rewa Weekly Superfast SpecialNandurbar, Jabalpur29.10.2018 to 21.11.20188
82911/82912Udhna - Chhapra Weekly Suvidha SpecialJalgaon, Katni27.10.2018 to 17.11.20188
09051/09052Udhna - Agra Cantt.Ratlam, Kota28.10.2018 to 20.11.20188
02833/02834Hapa - Santragachi Weekly Superfast AC SpecialAhmedabad, Jalgaon, Nagpur25.10.2018 to 19.11.201812
09451/09452Gandhidham - Bhagalpur Weekly SpecialAnand, Godhra12.10.2018 to 19.11.20188
09301/09302Indore - Delhi Sarai Rohilla Weekly SpecialRatlam, Ajmer, Alwar, Rewari26.10.2018 to 19.11.20188
09307/09308Indore - Patna Weekly SpecialUjjain, Lucknow, Varanasi28.10.2018 to 19.11.20186
04049/04050Bandra (T) - New Delhi Special (not on special fare)Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam02.11.2018 to 18.11.20182
04417/04418Pune - Hazrat Nizamuddin Weekly AC Superfast SpecialKalyan, Vasai Road, Surat, Vadodara02.11.2018 to 03.11.201810

 

On Wednesday, Indian railways also announced scrapping of flexi-fare in 15 premium trains completely, while the scheme will no longer be applicable in 32 trains during lean periods.

