Indian Railways Introduces Special Trains: Routes, Timings And Other Details

Ahead of Diwali, Western Railway, an arm of the Indian Railways, has announced the commencement of new special trains to cater to excess demand. Western Railway will run 23 special trains till the end the of this year, it said on microblogging website - Twitter. Earlier this week, Northern Railway also introduced 78 special trains in order to handle the rush during Diwali and Chhath festivals, Press Trust of India reported. However, no platform tickets will be available between November 2 to November 13, so as to limit the passengers on platforms to facilitate those boarding or alighting the trains, the report added.
Make your festival special by meeting your near and dear ones more conveniently with WR's special holiday trains #WRSpecialTrains#WRUpdatespic.twitter.com/8WErHWBUcZ— Western Railway (@WesternRly) October 27, 2018
Here's the full list of trains introduced by Western Railways:
|Train No.
|Train Name
|Via
|From/To
|No. of Services
|09005/09006
|Mumbai Central - New Delhi Bi Weekly AC Superfast Special
|Vadodra, Kota
|26.10.2018 to 17.11.2018
|14
|09013/09014
|Mumbai Central - Lucknow Jn Weekly Superfast Special
|Vadodra, Ujjain, Jhansi
|25.10. 2018 to 23.11.2018
|10
|09433/09434
|Bandra (T) - Gandhidham Weekly Superfast Special
|Vadodra, Dhrangadhra
|27.10.2018 to 17.11.2018
|8
|09424/09723
|Bandra (T) - Jaipur Weekly Superfast Special
|Vadodra, Chittaurgarh, Ajmer
|17.10.2018 to 15.11.2018
|10
|09622/09621
|Bandra (T) - Ajmer Weekly Superfast Special
|Vadodra, Kota, Jaipur
|14.10.2018 to 12.11.2018
|10
|09021/09022
|Bandra (T) - Jammu Tawi Weekly AC Superfast Special
|Vadodra, Kota, New Delhi, Ludhinana
|29.10.2018 to 20.11.2018
|8
|01705/01706
|Bandra (T) - Jabalpur Weekly Superfast Special
|Vadodra, Ujjain, Itarsi
|11.10.2018 to 29.12.2018
|24
|09017/09018
|Bandra (T) - Allahabad Weekly Special
|Udhana, Jalgaon
|31.10.2018 to 22.11.2018
|8
|82909/82910
|Bandra (T) - Gorakhpur Weekly Suvidha Special
|Ratlam, Mathura
|3.11.2018 to 18.11.2018
|6
|09023/09024
|Bandra (T) - Indore Weekly Special
|Vadodra, Ratlam
|26.10.2018 to 17.11.2018
|8
|09651/09562
|Bandra (T) - Okha Weekly Superfast Special
|Vadodra, Rajkot
|30.10.2018 to 21.11.2018
|8
|09413/09414
|Ahmedabad - Delhi Sarai Rohilla Weekly AC Superfast Special
|Abu Road, Ajmer, Jaipur
|27.10.2018 to 18.11.2018
|8
|06052/06051
|Ahmedabad - Chennai Central Weekly Special
|Vadodara, Vasai, Solapur, Guntakal
|06.10.2018 to 29.10.2018
|24
|09411/09412
|Ahmedabad - Varanasi City Weekly AC Special
|Ratlam, Bharatpur, Kanpur
|10.11.2018 to 31.12.2018
|8
|09103/09104
|Vadodara - Rewa Weekly Superfast Special
|Nandurbar, Jabalpur
|29.10.2018 to 21.11.2018
|8
|82911/82912
|Udhna - Chhapra Weekly Suvidha Special
|Jalgaon, Katni
|27.10.2018 to 17.11.2018
|8
|09051/09052
|Udhna - Agra Cantt.
|Ratlam, Kota
|28.10.2018 to 20.11.2018
|8
|02833/02834
|Hapa - Santragachi Weekly Superfast AC Special
|Ahmedabad, Jalgaon, Nagpur
|25.10.2018 to 19.11.2018
|12
|09451/09452
|Gandhidham - Bhagalpur Weekly Special
|Anand, Godhra
|12.10.2018 to 19.11.2018
|8
|09301/09302
|Indore - Delhi Sarai Rohilla Weekly Special
|Ratlam, Ajmer, Alwar, Rewari
|26.10.2018 to 19.11.2018
|8
|09307/09308
|Indore - Patna Weekly Special
|Ujjain, Lucknow, Varanasi
|28.10.2018 to 19.11.2018
|6
|04049/04050
|Bandra (T) - New Delhi Special (not on special fare)
|Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam
|02.11.2018 to 18.11.2018
|2
|04417/04418
|Pune - Hazrat Nizamuddin Weekly AC Superfast Special
|Kalyan, Vasai Road, Surat, Vadodara
|02.11.2018 to 03.11.2018
|10
On Wednesday, Indian railways also announced scrapping of flexi-fare in 15 premium trains completely, while the scheme will no longer be applicable in 32 trains during lean periods.