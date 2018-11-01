Indian Railways Introduces Special Trains: Routes, Timings And Other Details

Western Railway will run 23 special trains till the end the of this year.

Ahead of Diwali, Western Railway, an arm of the Indian Railways, has announced the commencement of new special trains to cater to excess demand. Western Railway will run 23 special trains till the end the of this year, it said on microblogging website - Twitter. Earlier this week, Northern Railway also introduced 78 special trains in order to handle the rush during Diwali and Chhath festivals, Press Trust of India reported. However, no platform tickets will be available between November 2 to November 13, so as to limit the passengers on platforms to facilitate those boarding or alighting the trains, the report added.

Here's the full list of trains introduced by Western Railways:

Train No. Train Name Via From/To No. of Services 09005/09006 Mumbai Central - New Delhi Bi Weekly AC Superfast Special Vadodra, Kota 26.10.2018 to 17.11.2018 14 09013/09014 Mumbai Central - Lucknow Jn Weekly Superfast Special Vadodra, Ujjain, Jhansi 25.10. 2018 to 23.11.2018 10 09433/09434 Bandra (T) - Gandhidham Weekly Superfast Special Vadodra, Dhrangadhra 27.10.2018 to 17.11.2018 8 09424/09723 Bandra (T) - Jaipur Weekly Superfast Special Vadodra, Chittaurgarh, Ajmer 17.10.2018 to 15.11.2018 10 09622/09621 Bandra (T) - Ajmer Weekly Superfast Special Vadodra, Kota, Jaipur 14.10.2018 to 12.11.2018 10 09021/09022 Bandra (T) - Jammu Tawi Weekly AC Superfast Special Vadodra, Kota, New Delhi, Ludhinana 29.10.2018 to 20.11.2018 8 01705/01706 Bandra (T) - Jabalpur Weekly Superfast Special Vadodra, Ujjain, Itarsi 11.10.2018 to 29.12.2018 24 09017/09018 Bandra (T) - Allahabad Weekly Special Udhana, Jalgaon 31.10.2018 to 22.11.2018 8 82909/82910 Bandra (T) - Gorakhpur Weekly Suvidha Special Ratlam, Mathura 3.11.2018 to 18.11.2018 6 09023/09024 Bandra (T) - Indore Weekly Special Vadodra, Ratlam 26.10.2018 to 17.11.2018 8 09651/09562 Bandra (T) - Okha Weekly Superfast Special Vadodra, Rajkot 30.10.2018 to 21.11.2018 8 09413/09414 Ahmedabad - Delhi Sarai Rohilla Weekly AC Superfast Special Abu Road, Ajmer, Jaipur 27.10.2018 to 18.11.2018 8 06052/06051 Ahmedabad - Chennai Central Weekly Special Vadodara, Vasai, Solapur, Guntakal 06.10.2018 to 29.10.2018 24 09411/09412 Ahmedabad - Varanasi City Weekly AC Special Ratlam, Bharatpur, Kanpur 10.11.2018 to 31.12.2018 8 09103/09104 Vadodara - Rewa Weekly Superfast Special Nandurbar, Jabalpur 29.10.2018 to 21.11.2018 8 82911/82912 Udhna - Chhapra Weekly Suvidha Special Jalgaon, Katni 27.10.2018 to 17.11.2018 8 09051/09052 Udhna - Agra Cantt. Ratlam, Kota 28.10.2018 to 20.11.2018 8 02833/02834 Hapa - Santragachi Weekly Superfast AC Special Ahmedabad, Jalgaon, Nagpur 25.10.2018 to 19.11.2018 12 09451/09452 Gandhidham - Bhagalpur Weekly Special Anand, Godhra 12.10.2018 to 19.11.2018 8 09301/09302 Indore - Delhi Sarai Rohilla Weekly Special Ratlam, Ajmer, Alwar, Rewari 26.10.2018 to 19.11.2018 8 09307/09308 Indore - Patna Weekly Special Ujjain, Lucknow, Varanasi 28.10.2018 to 19.11.2018 6 04049/04050 Bandra (T) - New Delhi Special (not on special fare) Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam 02.11.2018 to 18.11.2018 2 04417/04418 Pune - Hazrat Nizamuddin Weekly AC Superfast Special Kalyan, Vasai Road, Surat, Vadodara 02.11.2018 to 03.11.2018 10

On Wednesday, Indian railways also announced scrapping of flexi-fare in 15 premium trains completely, while the scheme will no longer be applicable in 32 trains during lean periods.