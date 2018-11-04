Indian Railways Introduces Special Trains On Select Routes: Check Full List Here

Ahead of Diwali, Indian Railways operated Northern Railway has introduced 78 special trains for the convenience of rail passengers and to clear extra rush. These special trains will run in coordination with other zonal railways, said Norther Railway on it's official Twitter handle- @RailwayNorthern. The special trains will be operated up to November 15. A total of 519 trips are scheduled during this period. The Railway Board has instructed the Northern Railway to maintain punctuality of these special trains, reported new agency Press Trust of India (PTI). The ministry has also asked Northern Railway to place these special trains on platforms at least 30 minutes before their scheduled.
East Bound Festival Special Trains from 3rd Nov to 8th Nov., 2018... pic.twitter.com/ltwhsyQP0q— Northern Railway (@RailwayNorthern) November 2, 2018
In addition to already announced festival special trains, NRly in association with other zonal railways have announced following more festival specials... pic.twitter.com/cymhrO82Bc— Northern Railway (@RailwayNorthern) October 24, 2018
Schedule of Norther Railway's new special trains
|Special train number
|Station from
|Departure time
|Station to
|Arrival time
|4052
|Anand Vihar Terminal
|11:45
|Katihar Junction
|14:00
|4051
|Katihar Junction
|20:00
|Anand Vihar Terminal
|23:00
|4054
|Anand Vihar Terminal
|11:45
|Katihar Junction
|14:00
|4053
|Katihar Junction
|20:00
|Anand Vihar Terminal
|23:00
|4056
|New Delhi
|11:45
|Katihar Junction
|14:00
|4055
|Katihar Junction
|20:00
|New Delhi
|23:00
|4070
|Delhi Junction
|13:30
|Muzaffarpur Junction
|13:00
|4069
|Muzaffarpur Junction
|14:30
|Delhi Junction
|14:00
|4072
|New Delhi
|13:30
|Muzaffarpur Junction
|13:00
|4071
|Darbhanga Junction
|14:30
|New Delhi
|14:00
|4058
|New Delhi
|0:20
|Darbhanga Junction
|23:30
|4057
|Darbhanga Junction
|1:30
|New Delhi
|0:50
|4060
|New Delhi
|11:00
|Darbhanga Junction
|23:30
|4059
|Darbhanga Junction
|23:00
|New Delhi
|0:50
|4062
|New Delhi
|11:00
|Darbhanga Junction
|12:30
|4061
|Darbhanga Junction
|23:00
|New Delhi
|0:30
|4064
|New Delhi
|11:00
|Darbhanga Junction
|12:30
|4063
|Darbhanga Junction
|23:00
|New Delhi
|0:30
|4066
|Delhi Junction
|11:00
|Darbhanga Junction
|12:30
|4065
|Darbhanga Junction
|23:00
|Delhi Junction
|0:30
Recently, Western Railway has also announced the commencement of special trains to cater to excess demand. Western Railway will run 23 special trains till the end the of this year, it said on microblogging website - Twitter.
In a statement last week, Railway Ministry said that no platform tickets will be available between November 2 to November 13, so as to limit the passengers on platforms and facilitate those boarding or alighting the trains, news agency Press Trust of India (PTI) reported. A statement said that on an average about 8.5 lakh passengers are handled each day at the various terminals in the national capital area on normal days. While, New Delhi railway station alone witnesses a daily footfall of up to six lakhs during these festival season.