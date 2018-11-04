NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Indian Railways Introduces Special Trains On Select Routes: Check Full List Here

The Railway Board has instructed the Northern Railway to maintain punctuality of the special trains.

Services | | Updated: November 04, 2018 16:05 IST
The special trains will be operated up to November 15, said Northern Railways.

Ahead of Diwali, Indian Railways operated Northern Railway has introduced 78 special trains for the convenience of rail passengers and to clear extra rush. These special trains will run in coordination with other zonal railways, said Norther Railway on it's official Twitter handle- @RailwayNorthern. The special trains will be operated up to November 15. A total of 519 trips are scheduled during this period. The Railway Board has instructed the Northern Railway to maintain punctuality of these special trains, reported new agency Press Trust of India (PTI). The ministry has also asked Northern Railway to place these special trains on platforms at least 30 minutes before their scheduled.

Schedule of Norther Railway's new special trains

Special train numberStation fromDeparture timeStation toArrival time
4052Anand Vihar Terminal11:45Katihar Junction14:00
4051Katihar Junction20:00Anand Vihar Terminal23:00
4054Anand Vihar Terminal11:45Katihar Junction14:00
4053Katihar Junction20:00Anand Vihar Terminal23:00
4056New Delhi11:45Katihar Junction14:00
4055Katihar Junction20:00New Delhi23:00
4070Delhi Junction13:30Muzaffarpur Junction13:00
4069Muzaffarpur Junction14:30Delhi Junction14:00
4072New Delhi13:30Muzaffarpur Junction13:00
4071Darbhanga Junction14:30New Delhi14:00
4058New Delhi0:20Darbhanga Junction23:30
4057Darbhanga Junction1:30New Delhi0:50
4060New Delhi11:00Darbhanga Junction23:30
4059Darbhanga Junction23:00New Delhi0:50
4062New Delhi11:00Darbhanga Junction12:30
4061Darbhanga Junction23:00New Delhi0:30
4064New Delhi11:00Darbhanga Junction12:30
4063Darbhanga Junction23:00New Delhi0:30
4066Delhi Junction11:00Darbhanga Junction12:30
4065Darbhanga Junction23:00Delhi Junction0:30

Recently, Western Railway has also announced the commencement of special trains to cater to excess demand. Western Railway will run 23 special trains till the end the of this year, it said on microblogging website - Twitter.

In a statement last week, Railway Ministry said that no platform tickets will be available between November 2 to November 13, so as to limit the passengers on platforms and facilitate those boarding or alighting the trains, news agency Press Trust of India (PTI) reported. A statement said that on an average about 8.5 lakh passengers are handled each day at the various terminals in the national capital area on normal days. While, New Delhi railway station alone witnesses a daily footfall of up to six lakhs during these festival season.

