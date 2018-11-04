Indian Railways Introduces Special Trains On Select Routes: Check Full List Here

The special trains will be operated up to November 15, said Northern Railways.

Ahead of Diwali, Indian Railways operated Northern Railway has introduced 78 special trains for the convenience of rail passengers and to clear extra rush. These special trains will run in coordination with other zonal railways, said Norther Railway on it's official Twitter handle- @RailwayNorthern. The special trains will be operated up to November 15. A total of 519 trips are scheduled during this period. The Railway Board has instructed the Northern Railway to maintain punctuality of these special trains, reported new agency Press Trust of India (PTI). The ministry has also asked Northern Railway to place these special trains on platforms at least 30 minutes before their scheduled.

East Bound Festival Special Trains from 3rd Nov to 8th Nov., 2018... pic.twitter.com/ltwhsyQP0q — Northern Railway (@RailwayNorthern) November 2, 2018

In addition to already announced festival special trains, NRly in association with other zonal railways have announced following more festival specials... pic.twitter.com/cymhrO82Bc — Northern Railway (@RailwayNorthern) October 24, 2018

Schedule of Norther Railway's new special trains

Special train number Station from Departure time Station to Arrival time 4052 Anand Vihar Terminal 11:45 Katihar Junction 14:00 4051 Katihar Junction 20:00 Anand Vihar Terminal 23:00 4054 Anand Vihar Terminal 11:45 Katihar Junction 14:00 4053 Katihar Junction 20:00 Anand Vihar Terminal 23:00 4056 New Delhi 11:45 Katihar Junction 14:00 4055 Katihar Junction 20:00 New Delhi 23:00 4070 Delhi Junction 13:30 Muzaffarpur Junction 13:00 4069 Muzaffarpur Junction 14:30 Delhi Junction 14:00 4072 New Delhi 13:30 Muzaffarpur Junction 13:00 4071 Darbhanga Junction 14:30 New Delhi 14:00 4058 New Delhi 0:20 Darbhanga Junction 23:30 4057 Darbhanga Junction 1:30 New Delhi 0:50 4060 New Delhi 11:00 Darbhanga Junction 23:30 4059 Darbhanga Junction 23:00 New Delhi 0:50 4062 New Delhi 11:00 Darbhanga Junction 12:30 4061 Darbhanga Junction 23:00 New Delhi 0:30 4064 New Delhi 11:00 Darbhanga Junction 12:30 4063 Darbhanga Junction 23:00 New Delhi 0:30 4066 Delhi Junction 11:00 Darbhanga Junction 12:30 4065 Darbhanga Junction 23:00 Delhi Junction 0:30

Recently, Western Railway has also announced the commencement of special trains to cater to excess demand. Western Railway will run 23 special trains till the end the of this year, it said on microblogging website - Twitter.

In a statement last week, Railway Ministry said that no platform tickets will be available between November 2 to November 13, so as to limit the passengers on platforms and facilitate those boarding or alighting the trains, news agency Press Trust of India (PTI) reported. A statement said that on an average about 8.5 lakh passengers are handled each day at the various terminals in the national capital area on normal days. While, New Delhi railway station alone witnesses a daily footfall of up to six lakhs during these festival season.