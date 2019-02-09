IRCTC Ticket Concession Rules For Senior Citizens: All You Need To Know

Passengers availing senior citizen concession have to carry a proof of age while travelling, said IRCTC.

Indian Railways offers concessions on ticket prices to senior citizens, the quantum of which ranges from 40 per cent to 50 per cent. These reductions in fares are available in all classes of mail/express/Rajdhani/Shatabdi/Jan Shatabdi/Duronto group of trains, according to IRCTC's official website - irctc.co.in. IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) is the e-ticketing arm of Indian Railways. Concessions in fares are available for male senior citizens of minimum 60 years and female senior citizen of minimum 58 years.

(Also read: IRCTC Tatkal Ticket Cancellation: 5 Cases In Which Full Refund Is Granted)

Here are 5 things to know about IRCTC's concession rules for senior citizens

1. The element of concession is 40 per cent for men senior citizens and 50 per cent for women senior citizens, noted IRCTC on its website.

2. Male senior citizens of minimum 60 years and female senior citizen of minimum 58 years can avail senior citizen concession on IRCTC e-ticketing website by providing correct age and selecting "avail concession" option under "option for senior citizen concession" section of passenger details form.

3. Passengers availing senior citizen concession have to carry a proof of age while travelling, mentioned IRCTC.

4. Senior citizen passengers eligible for senior citizen concession who wish to opt out of the concession fully or some part and contribute towards nation development can book their tickets without the concession element. To book tickets without senior citizen concession, such passengers can select "forgo full concession" option under "option for senior citizen concession" section of passenger details form.

5. To book tickets with 50 per cent of senior citizen concession, such passengers can select "forgo 50 per cent concession" option under "option for senior citizen concession" section of passenger details form, mentioned IRCTC on its official website.