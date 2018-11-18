Indian Railways Offers Concession On Select Tickets: 10 Things To Know

Break of journey en-route is not allowed on a concession ticket for a journey for a specific purpose.

Indian Railways offers concessions on ticket prices to 53 different categories, the quantum of which ranges from 10 per cent to 100 per cent. These reductions in fares are available for senior citizens, disabled passengers, patients, students, war widows, among others, noted Indian Railways' on it's portal- indianrail.gov.in. Concession tickets are issued on demand made through the option in reservation form. For online tickets done via IRCTC (Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation) website/app, users have the option of availing senior citizens concession only. Other concession tickets can be availed at the Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters at any Indian Railways reservation office.