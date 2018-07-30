Indian Railways Concession Rules For Patients, Senior Citizens, Unemployed Youths Explained Here

Indian Railways offers 40% concession in all classes for men who are either 60 years old or above.

Indian Railways currently offers concessions on ticket prices to 53 different categories, the quantum of which ranges from 25 per cent to 100 per cent, as mentioned on Railways official portal- indianrail.gov.in. For offline tickets, the reduction in fares are available for disabled passengers, patients, senior citizens, awardees, war widows, students, youths, artists and sportspersons, medical professionals, among others. However, IRCTC (Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation), the online ticketing platform of Indian Railways offers concession on senior citizen tickets only.

Key things to know about Indian Railways concession rules for patients, youths and senior citizens:

1. Orthopedically handicapped/ paraplegic persons who cannot travel without escort - for any purpose, blind persons traveling alone or with an escort for any purpose, mentally retarded persons who cannot travel without escort - for any purpose are offered 75 per cent concession in second class, sleeper, first class, third AC, AC chair car and 50 per cent concession in 1AC and 2AC. 25 per cent concession is available for such passengers in 3AC and AC chair car of Rajdhani and Shatabadi trains.

2. A deaf and dumb person travelling alone or with an escort - for any purpose is offered 50 per cent concession in 2nd class, sleeper and 1st class.

3. Cancer patients traveling alone or with an escort for treatment/periodic check-up can avail 75 per cent concession in second class, first class and AC chair car. Indian Railways offers 100 per cent concession in sleeper and 3AC for such patients. Also 50 per cent concession is available for these passengers in 1AC and 2AC.

4. Thalassemia patients traveling alone or with an escort for treatment/periodic check-up, heart patients traveling alone or with an escort for heart surgery and kidney patients traveling alone or with an escort for kidney transplant operation/dialysis are offered 75 per cent concession in second class, sleeper, first class, third AC and AC chair car. In 1AC and 2AC, 50 per cent concession is available for such patients.

5. Indian Railways offers 40 per cent concession in all classes for men who are either 60 years old or above. Women who are either 58 years old or above can avail 50 per cent concession in all classes. This concession is also available in Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto trains, said Indian Railways.

6. Unemployed youths travelling to attend interview for job in public sector organisations and central and state government can avail 50 per cent concession in second and sleeper class. 100 per cent concession is available for such youths in second class. Indian Railways offers 50 per cent concession for such youths in sleeper class.