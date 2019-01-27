IRCTC Ticket Booking: 10 Things To Know About Online Reservation

Cancellation of e-tickets through internet is permitted only before chart preparation of the train.

The railway administration reserves seats, berths, compartments, or carriage in accordance with the rules and conditions published in the coaching tariff, said IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) on its official website- irctc.co.in. A passenger seeking reservation of berth or seats can purchase tickets either from the railway reservation offices/authorised travel agency or may buy an online ticket via IRCTC's official website or mobile app. Passengers booking a ticket are assigned a specific status which can be waiting (WL), RAC (Reservation Against Cancellation), or confirmed (full berth). If the passenger status is marked as WL followed by a number, it means the passenger has a waitlisted status.