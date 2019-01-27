NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
IRCTC Ticket Booking: 10 Things To Know About Online Reservation

IRCTC online ticket booking: Advance reservations are made generally up to 120 days in advance for all classes and all trains.

Services | | Updated: January 27, 2019 13:02 IST
Cancellation of e-tickets through internet is permitted only before chart preparation of the train.

The railway administration reserves seats, berths, compartments, or carriage in accordance with the rules and conditions published in the coaching tariff, said IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) on its official website- irctc.co.in. A passenger seeking reservation of berth or seats can purchase tickets either from the railway reservation offices/authorised travel agency or may buy an online ticket via IRCTC's official website or mobile app. Passengers booking a ticket are assigned a specific status which can be waiting (WL), RAC (Reservation Against Cancellation), or confirmed (full berth). If the passenger status is marked as WL followed by a number, it means the passenger has a waitlisted status.
Here are 10 things to know about Indian Railways' online ticket booking:
  1. Advance reservations are made generally up to 120 days in advance for all classes and all trains. The period of advance reservation (ARP) is exclusive of the day of departure of the train. 
  2. An individual can book only up to six passengers on one requisition form provided all passengers are for the same destination and for the same train.
  3. Passengers with confirmed reservation are allotted berths at the time of booking and the coach and berth numbers are indicated on the ticket itself, according to IRCTC's official website.
  4. The passengers whose names figure under RAC are provided reserved sitting accommodation initially and are likely to get berths becoming vacant due to last minutes cancellation of reservation of passengers not turning up in time before the departure of the train,.
  5. Name of the passengers whose status is fully confirmed / fully RAC after chart preparation, their names appear in charts and they can undertake their journey, said IRCTC.
  6. Name of the passengers whose names are partly confirmed/partly waitlist or partly RAC/partly waitlist, their names appear in charts including the waitlist passengers.
  7. Cancellation of e-tickets by the customer/agent through internet is permitted only before chart preparation of the train.
  8. For any claims on e-tickets to be cancelled after the preparation of reservation charts, the user has to send an email at the earliest possible time to etickets@irctc.co.in giving full details of the ticket and stating the claim, which would then be processed by IRCTC with the railway administration offline and refunds as sanctioned by the railway administration are credited back to the user's account, mentioned IRCTC.
  9. IRCTC also offers the facility of online TDR (Ticket Deposit Receipt) filing for cancellation of e-tickets after the preparation of Indian Railways reservation charts. According to the official website of IRCTC, users can use the online TDR filing for such cases and also track status of the refund case through tracking service provided by IRCTC. Indian Railways has mentioned few directions for TDR filing and the refund is processed only if those directions are applicable, mentioned IRCTC.
  10. Names of the passengers who are left out fully (all the passengers in the transaction) on waiting list after chart preparation are not allowed to board the train. If detected traveling in the train, they are treated as passenger traveling without ticket as per extant railway rules. Their cancellation is done by IRCTC after chart preparation and refund is arranged from railways by IRCTC and credited to customer/agent account electronically, noted IRCTC.


IRCTC online ticket bookingIRCTC online ticket rules

