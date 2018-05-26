IRCTC Online Ticket Reservation: Facilities, Rules And Conditions

Amendment in e-ticket scheme
According to IRCTC, the accommodation booked is not transferable and is valid only if one of the passenger booked on an e-ticket in a transaction presents any of the identity cards (voter identity card/passport/ pan card/driving license/photo I/d card of central/state government/student identity card with photograph issued by recognized school/college for their students/nationalised bank passbook with photograph/credit cards issued by banks with laminated photograph) during train journey in original and same will be accepted as proof of identity failing which the passengers will be treated as travelling without ticket and shall be dealt with as per extant railway rules. (Also read: IRCTC Suvidha Trains: From Booking To Cancellation Of Tickets)
Tatkal quota e-tickets
1. Tatkal e-ticket can be booked one day in advance excluding the date of journey from the train originating station and the provision for specifying ID proof at the time of booking a Tatkal e-ticket has been started. (Also read: Indian Railways Vikalp Scheme For Waitlisted Passengers: Rules And Other Details)
2. Entry of ID card details is not required at the time of booking for tatkal scheme.
3. One of the passengers has to produce any one of the prescribed identity in original during the journey, failing which all the passengers booked on that ticket will be treated as travelling without ticket and charged accordingly.
4. No refund will be granted on cancellation of confirmed Tatkal e-tickets.
CommentsGeneral quota e-tickets:
1. There is no provision for specifying ID proof at the time of booking a general quota e-ticket.