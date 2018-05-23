NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Profit
How To Change Passengers Name In Your Booked IRCTC E-Ticket?

Facility in the name change of passenger holding confirmed e-reservation has been permitted as per extant Railway rules.

Such request can be granted once only, said IRCTC.

Want to change name of a passenger in your e-ticket? IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Operation) now offers the facility of changing name of e-ticket passenger. This can be done by approaching the nearest railway reservation office, said IRCTC on its official website- irctc.co.in. For availing this facility, customer can now approach the nearest Railway Reservation Office with 'electronic reservation slip' print out and photo identity proof in original of one of the passenger traveling in the ticket at least 24 hours before the scheduled departure of train as per extant railway rules, IRCTC added. (Also read: Change Your Indian Railways Boarding Station Online Via IRCTC Website. Steps Here)

Here are few things to know about passenger's name change in IRCTC e-ticket:

1.    The reservation offices can change passenger's name against a request from the passenger as per extant railway rules applicable to other face to face counter booked tickets. (Also read: IRCTC Suvidha Trains: From Booking To Cancellation Of Tickets)

2.    Facility in the name change of passenger holding confirmed e-reservation has been permitted as per extant Railway rules noted as under:-

a. Where the passenger makes a request in writing 24 hours before the scheduled departure of train to the nearest railway reservation office. It can be transferred to an-other member of his family, meaning, father, mother, brother, sister, son, daughter, husband and wife. He/she should bring the 'electronic reservation slip' print out along with photo identity card proof in original and a proof for blood relation desired to be changed. (Also read: Indian Railways Vikalp Scheme For Waitlisted Passengers: Rules And Other Details)

b. Where the passenger is a Government Servant proceeding on duty and appropriate authority, makes a request in writing 24 hours before the scheduled departure of train.

3.    Such request can be granted once only, said IRCTC.

