How To Change Passengers Name In Your Booked IRCTC E-Ticket?

Here are few things to know about passenger's name change in IRCTC e-ticket:
1. The reservation offices can change passenger's name against a request from the passenger as per extant railway rules applicable to other face to face counter booked tickets. (Also read: IRCTC Suvidha Trains: From Booking To Cancellation Of Tickets)
2. Facility in the name change of passenger holding confirmed e-reservation has been permitted as per extant Railway rules noted as under:-
a. Where the passenger makes a request in writing 24 hours before the scheduled departure of train to the nearest railway reservation office. It can be transferred to an-other member of his family, meaning, father, mother, brother, sister, son, daughter, husband and wife. He/she should bring the 'electronic reservation slip' print out along with photo identity card proof in original and a proof for blood relation desired to be changed. (Also read: Indian Railways Vikalp Scheme For Waitlisted Passengers: Rules And Other Details)
b. Where the passenger is a Government Servant proceeding on duty and appropriate authority, makes a request in writing 24 hours before the scheduled departure of train.
3. Such request can be granted once only, said IRCTC.