IRCTC Suvidha Trains: From Booking To Cancellation Of Tickets

The maximum advance reservation period for Suvidha trains is 120 days, said IRCTC.

IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) Suvidha trains run on routes which have high demand and consumers are open to pay extra amount for a confirmed ticket. Suvidha trains were introduced by the Railway Ministry in 2015 to replace the premium trains and provide confirmed tickets to commuters. Indian Railways' Suvidha trains charges more than the usual trains running on the same routes, said IRCTC on its official website- irctc.co.in. According to IRCTC, Suvidha trains tickets can be booked online or offline through PRS (Passenger Reservation System) counters.