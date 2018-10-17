NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Services

IRCTC Online Payments: Here's How Much Banks Charge On Net Banking, Card Transactions

Railways ticket charge: There are various channels like net banking, debit/credit cards, wallets, among others through which payments can be made.

Services | | Updated: October 17, 2018 18:54 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
IRCTC Online Payments: Here's How Much Banks Charge On Net Banking, Card Transactions

For transactions made through digital wallet Paytm, IRCTC charges 1.80 per cent plus tax, said IRCTC.

IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) offers the facility of booking rail tickets online via its website -- irctc.co.in. Passengers need to pay a paltry amount every time they book tickets. IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) handles the catering, tourism and online ticketing operations of the Indian Railways. There are various channels like net banking, debit/credit cards, wallets, among others through which payments can be made. For transactions made through digital wallet Paytm, IRCTC charges 1.80 per cent plus tax, said IRCTC.

Given below is the list of bank transaction charges of IRCTC:

Net Banking

State Bank of IndiaRs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
State Bank of India and AssociatesRs. 10/- per transaction
Federal BankRs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
Indian BankRs. 10/- per transaction
Union Bank of IndiaRs. 10/- per transaction
Andhra BankRs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
Punjab National BankRs. 10/- per transaction
Allahabad BankRs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
Vijaya BankRs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
AXIS BankRs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
HDFC BankRs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
Bank of BarodaRs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
Karnataka BankRs.05/- + Applicable Taxes
Oriental Bank of CommerceRs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
Karur Vysya Bank- NIL
Kotak Mahindra BankRs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
ING Vysya Bank (now Kotak)Rs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
ICICI BankRs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
IndusInd Bank- NIL
IMPSRs. 5 for TXN Amt upto Rs. 5000/- and Rs. 10 for above.
Central Bank of IndiaRs. 10/- + Applicable Taxes
Bank of IndiaRs. 10/- per transaction
Syndicate BankRs. 10/- per transaction
Bank of Maharashatra- NIL
IDBI Bank- NIL
Corporation BankRs. 10/- per transaction
Yes BankRs. 10/- + Applicable Taxes
Nepal SBI Bank Ltd.NPR 19/- per transaction + Exchange Commision + Applicable Taxes
South Indian Bank- NIL
Canara BankRs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
City Union BankNil
Airtel Payments BankRs.10/- + Applicable Taxes

 

Payment Gateway /Credit /Debit Cards

1Visa/Master CardNIL , For all Domestic Debit Cards upto Rs. 1 Lakh
 (Powered By CITI BANK)1.8 % + Applicable Taxes for all domestic Credit Cards
2Visa/Master Card(Powered By HDFC BANK)- NIL , For all Domestic Debit Cards
  - 1.8 % + Applicable Taxes for all domestic Credit Cards
3American Express1.8% of Transaction Amount
4Visa/Master Card(Powered By AXIS BANK)- NIL , For all Domestic Debit Cards
  - 1.65% + Applicable Taxes, For all Master/Visa Credit Cards.
5RuPay Card (Powered by Kotak Bank)- NIL upto Rs. 1 Lakh

 

Wallets/ Cash Cards

ITZ Cash CardRs. 10/- or 1.5% whichever is lower
I Cash Card1.5% per transaction
Oxigen Wallet1.80% + Applicable Taxes
Paytm Wallet1.80% + Applicable Taxes
Mobikwik Wallet1.80% + Applicable Taxes
mRUPEE WalletTransaction Charges NIL
Paytm Wallet1.80% + Applicable Taxes
Freecharge Wallet1.80% + Applicable Taxes
SBI BuddyRs. 10/- + Applicable Taxes
OLAMONEY Wallet1.30% + Applicable Taxes
Airtel Money.75% + Applicable Taxes
I Cash Card1.5% per transaction

 

IRCTC offers the benefit of zero transaction charges on train tickets booked through debit cards on its website/app.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

IRCTCIndian Railwayrailways tickets charge

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
HOP LiveSabarimala temple MJ AkbarElection DatesHyundai SantroNews in BanglaTamil NewsVirat KohliLive TVPNR StatusTrain StatusMaruti Suzuki ErtigaIsuzu MU-X Facelift

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top