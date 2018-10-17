IRCTC Online Payments: Here's How Much Banks Charge On Net Banking, Card Transactions

For transactions made through digital wallet Paytm, IRCTC charges 1.80 per cent plus tax, said IRCTC.

IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) offers the facility of booking rail tickets online via its website -- irctc.co.in. Passengers need to pay a paltry amount every time they book tickets. IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) handles the catering, tourism and online ticketing operations of the Indian Railways. There are various channels like net banking, debit/credit cards, wallets, among others through which payments can be made. For transactions made through digital wallet Paytm, IRCTC charges 1.80 per cent plus tax, said IRCTC.

Given below is the list of bank transaction charges of IRCTC:

Net Banking

State Bank of India Rs.10/- + Applicable Taxes State Bank of India and Associates Rs. 10/- per transaction Federal Bank Rs.10/- + Applicable Taxes Indian Bank Rs. 10/- per transaction Union Bank of India Rs. 10/- per transaction Andhra Bank Rs.10/- + Applicable Taxes Punjab National Bank Rs. 10/- per transaction Allahabad Bank Rs.10/- + Applicable Taxes Vijaya Bank Rs.10/- + Applicable Taxes AXIS Bank Rs.10/- + Applicable Taxes HDFC Bank Rs.10/- + Applicable Taxes Bank of Baroda Rs.10/- + Applicable Taxes Karnataka Bank Rs.05/- + Applicable Taxes Oriental Bank of Commerce Rs.10/- + Applicable Taxes Karur Vysya Bank - NIL Kotak Mahindra Bank Rs.10/- + Applicable Taxes ING Vysya Bank (now Kotak) Rs.10/- + Applicable Taxes ICICI Bank Rs.10/- + Applicable Taxes IndusInd Bank - NIL IMPS Rs. 5 for TXN Amt upto Rs. 5000/- and Rs. 10 for above. Central Bank of India Rs. 10/- + Applicable Taxes Bank of India Rs. 10/- per transaction Syndicate Bank Rs. 10/- per transaction Bank of Maharashatra - NIL IDBI Bank - NIL Corporation Bank Rs. 10/- per transaction Yes Bank Rs. 10/- + Applicable Taxes Nepal SBI Bank Ltd. NPR 19/- per transaction + Exchange Commision + Applicable Taxes South Indian Bank - NIL Canara Bank Rs.10/- + Applicable Taxes City Union Bank Nil Airtel Payments Bank Rs.10/- + Applicable Taxes

Payment Gateway /Credit /Debit Cards

1 Visa/Master Card NIL , For all Domestic Debit Cards upto Rs. 1 Lakh (Powered By CITI BANK) 1.8 % + Applicable Taxes for all domestic Credit Cards 2 Visa/Master Card(Powered By HDFC BANK) - NIL , For all Domestic Debit Cards - 1.8 % + Applicable Taxes for all domestic Credit Cards 3 American Express 1.8% of Transaction Amount 4 Visa/Master Card(Powered By AXIS BANK) - NIL , For all Domestic Debit Cards - 1.65% + Applicable Taxes, For all Master/Visa Credit Cards. 5 RuPay Card (Powered by Kotak Bank) - NIL upto Rs. 1 Lakh

Wallets/ Cash Cards

ITZ Cash Card Rs. 10/- or 1.5% whichever is lower I Cash Card 1.5% per transaction Oxigen Wallet 1.80% + Applicable Taxes Paytm Wallet 1.80% + Applicable Taxes Mobikwik Wallet 1.80% + Applicable Taxes mRUPEE Wallet Transaction Charges NIL Paytm Wallet 1.80% + Applicable Taxes Freecharge Wallet 1.80% + Applicable Taxes SBI Buddy Rs. 10/- + Applicable Taxes OLAMONEY Wallet 1.30% + Applicable Taxes Airtel Money .75% + Applicable Taxes I Cash Card 1.5% per transaction

IRCTC offers the benefit of zero transaction charges on train tickets booked through debit cards on its website/app.