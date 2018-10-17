IRCTC Online Payments: Here's How Much Banks Charge On Net Banking, Card Transactions

IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) offers the facility of booking rail tickets online via its website -- irctc.co.in. Passengers need to pay a paltry amount every time they book tickets. IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) handles the catering, tourism and online ticketing operations of the Indian Railways. There are various channels like net banking, debit/credit cards, wallets, among others through which payments can be made. For transactions made through digital wallet Paytm, IRCTC charges 1.80 per cent plus tax, said IRCTC.
Given below is the list of bank transaction charges of IRCTC:
Net Banking
|State Bank of India
|Rs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
|State Bank of India and Associates
|Rs. 10/- per transaction
|Federal Bank
|Rs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
|Indian Bank
|Rs. 10/- per transaction
|Union Bank of India
|Rs. 10/- per transaction
|Andhra Bank
|Rs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
|Punjab National Bank
|Rs. 10/- per transaction
|Allahabad Bank
|Rs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
|Vijaya Bank
|Rs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
|AXIS Bank
|Rs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
|HDFC Bank
|Rs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
|Bank of Baroda
|Rs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
|Karnataka Bank
|Rs.05/- + Applicable Taxes
|Oriental Bank of Commerce
|Rs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
|Karur Vysya Bank
|- NIL
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|Rs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
|ING Vysya Bank (now Kotak)
|Rs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
|ICICI Bank
|Rs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
|IndusInd Bank
|- NIL
|IMPS
|Rs. 5 for TXN Amt upto Rs. 5000/- and Rs. 10 for above.
|Central Bank of India
|Rs. 10/- + Applicable Taxes
|Bank of India
|Rs. 10/- per transaction
|Syndicate Bank
|Rs. 10/- per transaction
|Bank of Maharashatra
|- NIL
|IDBI Bank
|- NIL
|Corporation Bank
|Rs. 10/- per transaction
|Yes Bank
|Rs. 10/- + Applicable Taxes
|Nepal SBI Bank Ltd.
|NPR 19/- per transaction + Exchange Commision + Applicable Taxes
|South Indian Bank
|- NIL
|Canara Bank
|Rs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
|City Union Bank
|Nil
|Airtel Payments Bank
|Rs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
Payment Gateway /Credit /Debit Cards
|1
|Visa/Master Card
|NIL , For all Domestic Debit Cards upto Rs. 1 Lakh
|(Powered By CITI BANK)
|1.8 % + Applicable Taxes for all domestic Credit Cards
|2
|Visa/Master Card(Powered By HDFC BANK)
|- NIL , For all Domestic Debit Cards
|- 1.8 % + Applicable Taxes for all domestic Credit Cards
|3
|American Express
|1.8% of Transaction Amount
|4
|Visa/Master Card(Powered By AXIS BANK)
|- NIL , For all Domestic Debit Cards
|- 1.65% + Applicable Taxes, For all Master/Visa Credit Cards.
|5
|RuPay Card (Powered by Kotak Bank)
|- NIL upto Rs. 1 Lakh
Wallets/ Cash Cards
|ITZ Cash Card
|Rs. 10/- or 1.5% whichever is lower
|I Cash Card
|1.5% per transaction
|Oxigen Wallet
|1.80% + Applicable Taxes
|Paytm Wallet
|1.80% + Applicable Taxes
|Mobikwik Wallet
|1.80% + Applicable Taxes
|mRUPEE Wallet
|Transaction Charges NIL
|Freecharge Wallet
|1.80% + Applicable Taxes
|SBI Buddy
|Rs. 10/- + Applicable Taxes
|OLAMONEY Wallet
|1.30% + Applicable Taxes
|Airtel Money
|.75% + Applicable Taxes
IRCTC offers the benefit of zero transaction charges on train tickets booked through debit cards on its website/app.