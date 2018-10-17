IRCTC Ticket Cancellation: Charges, Rules And Other Details Here

Railways ticket cancellation rules: No refund is granted on cancellation of confirmed Tatkal tickets.

IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation), which handles the catering, tourism and online ticketing operations of the Indian Railways, also offers the option of ticket cancellation. Once cancellation is confirmed, the refund is credited back to the account used for booking as for normal internet tickets. However, e-ticket cannot be cancelled after chart preparation for normal passenger, said IRCTC on its official website. In such cases, passengers can use the online TDR (Ticket Deposit Receipt) filing facility and track refund status of the case through tracking service provided by IRCTC. TDR can be filed as per Railway rules, mentioned IRCTC.

Here are key things to know about IRCTC ticket cancellation rules:

1. If a confirmed ticket is cancelled more than 48 hours before the scheduled departure of the train, cancellation charges stand at Rs 240 for AC first class/executive class, Rs 200 for AC 2 tier/first class, Rs 180 for AC 3 Tier/AC chair car/ AC 3 economy, Rs 120 for sleeper class and Rs 60 for second class. The charges are per passenger. If a confirmed ticket is cancelled within 48 hours and up to 12 hours before the scheduled departure of the train, cancellation charges are 25 per cent of the fare subject to the minimum flat rate mentioned above.

2. For less than 12 hours and up to four hours before the scheduled departure of the train up to chart preparation which is earlier, 50 per cent of the fare is charged, which is subject to the minimum cancellation charges, said IRCTC.

3. No refund of fare is admissible on RAC (Reservation Against Cancellation) e-tickets in case the ticket is not cancelled or TDR is not filed online up to thirty minutes before the scheduled departure of the train.

4. Also, e-tickets cannot be cancelled after chart preparation by agents. Whenever agents receive such a request from their customers, they are required to send a mail to etickets@irctc.co.

5. No refund is granted on cancellation of confirmed Tatkal tickets. For contingent cancellation and waitlisted Tatkal ticket cancellations, charges are deducted as per existing railway rules.