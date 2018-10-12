NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
How To Change Passenger's Name In IRCTC E-Ticket

IRCTC e-ticket name change: For this, customers need to approach nearest Railway Reservation Office with Electronic Reservation Slip print out.

Services | | Updated: October 12, 2018 11:47 IST
If you want a change in the name of passenger or boarding station on your e-ticket, IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Operation), which handles the catering, tourism and online ticketing operations of the Indian railways, offers the facility of changing name. To avail this facility, customers need to approach the nearest Railway Reservation Office with 'Electronic Reservation Slip' print out and photo identity proof in original of one of the passengers travelling in the ticket at least 24 hours before the scheduled departure of train as per extant Railway rules, said IRCTC.

Here are key things to know about passenger's name change in IRCTC e-ticket:

The reservation offices can change boarding station and passenger name against a request from the passenger as per extant railway rules applicable to other face to face counter booked tickets.

Facility in the name change of passenger holding confirmed e-reservation has been permitted as per extant Railway rules noted as under:

Where the passenger makes a request in writing 24 hours before the scheduled departure of train to the nearest railway reservation office. It can be transferred to an-other member of his family, meaning, father, mother, brother, sister, son, daughter, husband and wife. The passenger should bring the 'electronic reservation slip' print out along with photo identity card proof in original and a proof for blood relation desired to be changed, said IRCTC.

Where the passenger is a government servant proceeding on duty and appropriate authority, makes a request in writing 24 hours before the scheduled departure of train.

However, such request can be granted once only, said IRCTC on its official website, irctc.co.in.

