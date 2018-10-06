Indian Railways Tatkal Tickets Reservation: Booking Rules, Timings For AC, Non-AC Classes

Indian Railways Tatkal Scheme: Tatkal booking for AC classes opens at 10:00 am.

IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) offers the facility of booking Tatkal tickets online through its official website and app. The Tatkal facility is also available at the railways reservation counters. Tatkal ticket booking provides reservation to passengers looking to travel at a short notice. Tatkal booking for AC classes opens at 10:00 am on the previous day of journey excluding the date of journey from the train-originating station. For non-AC classes, Tatkal booking starts at 11:00 am on the previous day of journey excluding the date of journey from the train-originating station, said Indian Railways on its website, indianrailways.gov.in.

Here are five things to know about Indian Railways' Tatkal scheme:

1. Tatkal tickets are issued for the actual distance of travel, instead of end-to-end, subject to the distance restriction applicable to the train, said Indian Railways.

2. You can book only a maximum of four passengers on Tatkal tickets per PNR (Passenger Name Record).

3. The web services agents of IRCTC are permitted to book only one Tatkal ticket per train per day on the internet.

4. However, the facility of change of name is not permitted on bookings made under the Tatkal scheme. Also, Indian Railways does not offer the facility of issuing duplicate Tatkal tickets. Duplicate Tatkal tickets are issued only in exceptional cases on payment of full fare including Tatkal charges, it said.

5. Indian Railways does not grant refund on cancellation of confirmed Tatkal tickets/duplicate Tatkal tickets except under exceptional circumstances.