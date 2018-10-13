NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Indian Railways Luggage Rules: Free Allowance Limit And Other Details

Indian Railways luggage rules: Maximum size of the trunks/suitcase that can be carried in the AC-3 tire and AC chair car is 55 cms x 45 cms x 22.5 cms

Services | | Updated: October 13, 2018 17:09 IST
The free allowance varies for different classes of travel, said Indian Railways.

Indian Railways have certain luggage carrying rules under which, each passenger is allowed a free allowance up to which he/she can carry luggage in the compartment, free of cost. The free allowance varies for different classes of travel, noted Indian Railways on its portal- indianrail.gov.in. However, passengers can book and carry excess luggage beyond the free allowance with them in the compartment up to the maximum limit as per class mentioned on payment of charge at 1.5 times of luggage rate, added Indian Railways.

Key luggage rules of Indian Railways: 

1. The following maximum limit free allowance, marginal allowance are admissible for carriage of luggage in the compartment, according to indianrail.gov.in.

ClassFree AllowanceMarginal AllowanceMaximum quantity permitted ( including free allowance)
AC First Class70 Kgs15 Kgs150 Kgs
AC 2-Tier sleeper/First class50 Kgs10 Kgs100 Kgs
AC 3-tier sleeper/AC chair car40 Kgs10 Kgs40 Kgs
Sleeper class40 Kgs10 Kgs80 Kgs
Second class35 Kgs10 Kgs70 Kgs

 

2. Trunks, suitcase and boxes having outside measurement of 100 cms x 60 cms x 25 cms (length x breadth x height) will be allowed to be carried in the passenger compartments as personal luggage.  If the trunks, suitcase, and boxes, which in outside measurement exceed any one of the dimension, such articles are required to be booked and carried in the brake van and not in the passengers' compartment. 

3. However, maximum size of the trunks/suitcase that can be carried in the AC-3 tire and AC chair car compartment is 55 cms x 45 cms x 22.5 cms. 

4. Children aged five and below 12 years are allowed half of the free allowance subject to the maximum of 50 Kgs.

5. Luggage of larger dimension are to be carried only by brake van. The minimum charge for luggage is Rs 30. There is no restriction on carriage of luggage in brake van of passenger trains as far as quantity and type (personal or merchandise) of luggage offered for booking is concerned. 

