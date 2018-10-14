North Central Railway Recruitment: Vacancy, Eligibility, Last Date And Other Details

Railway recruitment drive: Candidates will be engaged on purely part time contractual basis.

Indian Railways operated North Central Railway has invited candidates for walk-in-interview for the posts of PGT (Post Graduate Teacher), TGT (Trained Graduate Teacher) and PRT (Primary Teacher) under a new recruitment drive. The last day to apply for these posts is October 27, 2018, noted the official website of North Central Railway- ncr.indianrailways.gov.in. The remuneration for these posts can go up to Rs 27,500 per month. Candidates will be engaged on purely part time contractual basis. The part time teachers will perform all jobs related to academics and co-curricular, said North Central Railway.

Here are 5 things to know about North Central Railway's new recruitment drive:

1. An exemption of 5 per cent marks in educational qualification is available for reserve categories (i.e. SC/ST/OBC/Physical Handicapped) for applying for these posts.

2. According to the notification released by the recruitment board, the application form along with the duly attested photostat copies should reach the Principal, North Central Railway College, Tundla, District Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh, through registered/speed post by October 27, 2018. Willing candidates are required to submit their application in a separate envelope for each post.

3. The list of eligible candidates for interview will be displayed on college notice board on October 31, 2018. Interview for PGT will be held on November 1, 2018 at 8:30 am. Interview for TGT will be conducted on November 2, 2018 at 8:30 am. Interview for PRT will be held on November 3, 2018 at 8:30.

4. In case the number of applicants exceeds, the interview will be sustained for next day also. So, candidates must arrange their lodging and boarding for more than one day, said North Central Railway.

5. "Before applying, applicants must duly authenticate the educational qualification and community published in employment newspaper and in other newspapers", added the recruitment board.

