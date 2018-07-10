IndiGo Offers Flight Tickets From Rs 1,212 On 12 Lakh Seats. Routes And Other Details

IndiGo's new promotional offer is valid till July 13, 2018.

Budget passenger carrier IndiGo is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 1,212 under it's four-day anniversary sale. IndiGo's new promotional offer is valid till July 13, 2018. The airline's offer is available on 12 lakhs seats across 57 cities on its network to celebrate its 12th anniversary, said the carrier in a press release. The travel period of the offer starts on July 25, 2018 and ends on March 30, 2019. Additionally, customers can also avail 5 per cent cashback up to Rs 500 with a minimum transaction of Rs 3,000 on bookings done via SBI credit card.

IndiGo's new offer is available for flight bookings made through all channels during the sale period. "Lowest all-inclusive one-way fare is available on limited seats only. Fares and schedules are subject to change without prior notice", said the carrier on its official website-goindigo.in.

Terms and conditions of IndiGo's new discount offer

IndiGo's offer is available on limited seats on all sectors and flights. However, regular fares will be payable in the event the concerned seats are sold out, said the airline. According to the carrier, the fares paid for tickets purchased under this offer are non-refundable upon cancellation by the customer. On cancellation, only statutory taxes will be refunded, noted the carrier.

The itinerary of the IndiGo ticket purchased under the offer may be revised by paying the applicable change fee and fare difference. The offer is not valid on IndiGo's group bookings. Any additional cashback offer or promotion, if applicable, shall be also subject to its respective terms and conditions of the provider of such cashback offer or promotion, said IndiGo. IndiGo's decision with respect to all transactions under the offer, shall be final and binding on all the participating customers, the airline further added.

Meanwhile, rival AirAsia India is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting price of Rs 999. Jet Airways is offering a discount of Rs. 1,000 on economy flight tickets and Rs. 2,500 off on premiere flight tickets on international routes under its 'Your Next Vacation Awaits' scheme. Vistara airline is offering up to 50 per cent discount on one-way economy class flight tickets on booking up to 7 or more days in advance.