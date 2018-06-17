Jet Airways Offers Up To Rs 2,500 Discount on Flight Tickets. Booking Details Here

10 things to know about Jet Airways' new discount offer on international flight tickets:
1. Jet Airways discount of Rs 1,000 is applicable on base fare and fuel surcharge in economy tickets and discount of Rs 2,500 is applicable on base fare and fuel surcharge in premiere flight tickets for travel from India to destinations across the carrier's international network.
2. In order to avail discounted fares on economy flights of international network, tickets must be purchased a minimum of 21 days prior departure.
3. Jet Airways discount offer is available only on bookings done via visa cards (issued in India).
4. Applicable promo code must be entered at the time of booking to avail the discount.
5. This offer is not applicable on booking class.
6. Also, the scheme is not offered for multicity options.
7. Infant bookings are not allowed under Jet Airways' discount offer.
8. This offer cannot be combined with any other offer.
9. Child / infant discount, date change, flight change, refund charges, weekend surcharge, black out period, travel restriction and/or flight restriction are applicable as mentioned in Jet Airways' fare rule.
Comments10. Jet Airways reserves the right at any time, without prior notice to add, alter, modify, change or vary all or any of these terms and conditions or to replace wholly or in part, the above offer by another offer, whether similar to above offer or not, or to withdraw it altogether, said the carrier on its official website.
In a separate offer, Jet Airways is is offering flight tickets on select domestic routes at prices starting from Rs 1,177. Also, the carrier is offering up to Rs 400 discount on domestic flight tickets and up to Rs 600 off on international flight tickets under its 'Big Savings' scheme.