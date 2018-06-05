NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাWeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Jet Airways Offers Discount On Domestic, International Flight Tickets. All Details Here

This offer is valid for bookings done on Jet Airways mobile site and mobile app on android, iOS, blackberry 10 and windows 10.

Aviation | | Updated: June 05, 2018 14:59 IST
Jet Airways offer is not applicable for multicity bookings.

Jet Airways is offering up to Rs 400 discount on domestic flight tickets and up to Rs 600 off on international flight tickets under its 'Big Savings' scheme. This offer is valid for bookings done on Jet Airways mobile site and mobile app on android, iOS, blackberry 10 and windows 10, as mentioned on the carrier's website- jetairways.com. Jet Airways' scheme is applicable in premiere and economy class for travel on flights within India and across international network only on flights operated by the airline. In order to avail discounted fares on domestic network, flight tickets must be purchased a minimum of 15 days prior departure.
Key things to know about Jet Airways 'Big Savings' discount offer:
  1. For domestic flights, discount of Rs 200 is applicable per guest on one way journey and Rs 600 discount is applicable per guest on return journey.
  2. On international sector, Jet Airways is offering Rs 300 discount per guest on one way journey and Rs 600 off per guest on return journey. (Also read: Jet Airways Offers New Routes Under UDAN Scheme. Schedule, Timings And Other Details)
  3. This discount is offered only on tickets issued in INR (Indian Rupee) currency.
  4. The offer is applicable only on adult and child fares.
  5. This offer is not applicable for multicity bookings.
  6. Actual discount offered may vary marginally due to tax computation, mentioned Jet Airways on its website. (Also read: GoAir Offers Flight Tickets From Rs. 1,299 Under Monsoon Sale)
  7. Offer is valid only on the latest version of Jet Airways mobile app and cannot be clubbed with any other offer, informed the carrier. (Also readAirAsia Offers Flight Tickets From Rs. 1,399 On Domestic Routes; Rs. 3,999 On International Routes)
  8. Jet Airways reserves the right at any time, without prior notice to add, alter, modify, change or vary all or any of these terms and conditions or to replace wholly or in part, the above offer by another offer, whether similar to above offer or not, or to withdraw it altogether, said Jet Airways.


