Jet Airways Offers Discount On Domestic, International Flight Tickets. All Details Here

Jet Airways offer is not applicable for multicity bookings.

Jet Airways is offering up to Rs 400 discount on domestic flight tickets and up to Rs 600 off on international flight tickets under its 'Big Savings' scheme. This offer is valid for bookings done on Jet Airways mobile site and mobile app on android, iOS, blackberry 10 and windows 10, as mentioned on the carrier's website- jetairways.com. Jet Airways' scheme is applicable in premiere and economy class for travel on flights within India and across international network only on flights operated by the airline. In order to avail discounted fares on domestic network, flight tickets must be purchased a minimum of 15 days prior departure.