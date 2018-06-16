Father's Day: Fly To Meet Your Dad On A Free Air Ticket By GoAir

Go Air #GoHome Contest to win free air ticket. Ten Things To Know1. The GoAir contest starts on June 15 Friday, and ends on June 17 Sunday.
2. As a prize, you will be able to win a return ticket.
3. For this, you need to share a picture with your dad with the hashtag #GoHome and mention how much you are missing him.
4. Make sure that you tag @goairlinesindia in your posts.
5. As a part of the contest, follow GoAir on Facebook and @goairlinesindia on Twitter.
6. The winner will be determined based on the picture and reasons shared.
7. The participant will have to complete the entire contest in all aspects to be eligible for selection as winner
8. Once the winners are announced, they will have to share their identity proof (ID) proof and other details with GoAir.
9. The winners must remember that the free ticket needs to be booked before the 23rd of June ,2018 and can be availed for the travel period from 1st July 2018-31st August 2018
10. Photos of the winners of the contest might be used in a digital campaign organized by GoAir.
GoAir fares starting Rs 1,401
Heart calls you home, Go flies you there!— GoAir (@goairlinesindia) June 16, 2018
Celebrate Father’s Day at fares starting at ₹1401*.CommentsBooking Period: 16-19, June 2018
Travel until 30 Sept,2018
Book now: https://t.co/HOkgdhhgP3pic.twitter.com/bkZiMbrFTy
With fares starting at just Rs 1,401 fly to spend quality time with your father, you can avail the GoAir offer this father's day. The booking period is between June 16 and June 19. The travel period is until September 30. GoAir connects you to 23 destinations.There are however certain conditions which include the following: Tickets during the sale period will be available on first come first serve basis This can't be clubbed with any other on-going or any new promotional offer. The offer is not valid on previously purchased tickets.