HDFC Bank Revises Fixed Deposit Interest Rates

Fixed deposit interest rates are subject to change from time to time.

HDFC Bank has revised its fixed deposit interest rates on select maturities with effect from Monday, July 22. HDFC bank has revised the interest rate applicable to maturity periods such as 30-45 days, 46-60 days and one year, according to the lender's website, hdfcbak.com. The bank is offering an interest rate of 5.5 per cent to general public and 6 per cent to senior citizens on fixed deposits of 30-45 days. Previously, the private lender paid interest rates of 5.75 per cent and 6.25 per cent to the general public and senior citizens respectively.

On fixed deposits of a one-year maturity period, the private sector bank has lowered its interest rates by 20 basis points. After Monday's revision, HDFC Bank is offering interest at the rates of 7.10 per cent and 7.6 per cent on such fixed deposits to the general public and senior citizens respectively.

Here are the interest rates applicable to HDFC Bank's fixed deposits below Rs 2 crore with effect from July 22, 2019, according to the lender's website (hdfcbank.com):

Period General public (% p.a.) Senior citizens (% p.a.) 7 - 14 days 3.50 4.00 15 - 29 days 4.25 4.75 30 - 45 days 5.50 6.00 46 - 60 days 6.00 6.50 61 - 90 days 6.00 6.50 91 days - 6 months 6.00 6.50 6 months 1 day- 6 months 3 days 6.50 7.00 6 months 4 days 6.50 7.00 6 months 5 days- 9 months 6.50 7.00 9 months 1 day- 9 months 3 days 6.75 7.25 9 months 4 days 6.75 7.25% 9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days 6.75 7.25 9 months 16 days 6.75 7.25 9 months 17 days < 1 Year 6.75 7.25 1 Year 7.10 7.60 1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days 7.10 7.60 1 year 4 days 7.10 7.60 1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 Days 7.10 7.60 1 Year 16 days 7.10 7.60 1 year 17 days - 2 Years 7.20 7.70 2 years 1 day - 2 Years 15 days 7.30 7.80 2 Years 16 days 7.30 7.80 2 years 17 days - 3 Years 7.30 7.80 3 years 1 day - 5 years 7.25 7.75 5 Years 1 Day - 8 Years 7.00 7.50 8 Years 1 Day - 10 Years 7.00 7.50

Fixed deposit interest rates are subject to change from time to time. The fixed deposit accounts which have a lock-in period of five or 10 years also offer income tax benefit under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.