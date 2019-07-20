Steps To Check Status Of E-Filed Income Tax Return (ITR) Online

There are seven ITR forms available to file returns- ITR-1, ITR-2, ITR-3, ITR-4, ITR-5, ITR-6 and ITR-7.

The last day to file income tax returns for assessment year 2019-20 (financial year 2018-19) is July 31, 2019. The income tax (I-T) department cautions that the income tax payers should not resort to the last minute rush and must file their income tax (I-T) returns as soon as possible. For filing of income tax return, individuals are required to register on the Income Tax Department's e-filing portal - incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in - using their Permanent Account Number (PAN). After e-filing, users can also find information on the status of their submission through the Income Tax Department's website. (Also read: Things You Should Know Before Filing Your Income Tax Returns)

How to check the status of your e-filed income tax return online:

Step 1: On the Income Tax e-filing website, click on the "ITR Status" option given on the homepage

Step 2: On the next page, submit details such as PAN (Permanent Account Number) and acknowledgement number. Acknowledgement number is an identification number provided by the Income Tax Department on submission of an income tax return online through its e-filing portal.

Step 3: Now, click on 'submit'. The portal displays the message: "Return submitted and verified." This indicates that the income tax return has been filed as well as verified

Individuals having an annual income of Rs. 2.5 lakh or more are mandatorily required to file income tax returns. For senior citizens (individuals between 60 years and 80 years of age), the limit is Rs. 3 lakh, and for very senior citizens (aged above 80 years), the limit is Rs. 5 lakh, according to the taxman.

