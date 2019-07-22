HDFC Bank Shares Fall Over 3% After Earnings Announcement

HDFC Bank is the largest private lender in the country

HDFC Bank shares fell more than 3 per cent on Monday, after the private sector lender reported its earnings for the quarter ended June 30. On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the HDFC Bank stock opened at Rs 2,353.00 apiece, down 0.97 per cent compared to its previous close of Rs 2,375.95, and fell to as much as Rs 2,301.00 in the first hour of trade. That marked an intraday decline of 3.15 per cent for the HDFC Bank shares.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), HDFC Bank shares declined 3.14 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 2,301.00 apiece, compared to their previous close of Rs 2,375.65.

In a regulatory filing on Saturday, July 20, HDFC Bank reported a net profit of Rs 5,568 crore for the April-June period, up 21 per cent on a year-on-year basis. The net profit of the largest private sector lender in the country was in line with analysts' estimates.

However, HDFC Bank said its gross non-performing assets (NPAs) increased 23.38 per cent to Rs 11,768.95 crore in the quarter ended June 30, compared with the corresponding three-month period a year ago. Net NPAs rose 22.71 per cent to Rs 3,567.18 crore.

The bank's gross NPAs as a percentage of total advances - a measure of asset quality - stood at 1.40 per cent, as against 1.36 in the previous quarter. Net NPAs rose to 0.43 per cent in April-June, from 0.39 per cent in the previous quarter.

At 10:00 am, the HDFC Bank stock traded 2.82 per cent lower at Rs 2,308.85 apiece on the BSE, underperforming the benchmark Sensex index which was down 0.70 per cent.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.