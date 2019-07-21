HDFC Bank Reports Profit Of Rs. 5,568 Crore In June Quarter

Domestic retail loans grew by 16.5 per cent, HDFC bank said

HDFC Bank, the largest private lender in the country, registered a 21 per cent net profit rise for the June quarter on the back of strong retail lending, it said on Saturday.

Net profit rose to Rs 5,568 crore ($808.71 million) in the quarter ending June 30, compared with Rs 4,600 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The results were in line with market expectations as analysts had expected the bank to clock a net profit of Rs 5,600 crore for the quarter, Refinitiv data showed.

The private sector lender, which mainly focuses on retail customers, has managed to keep its bad loans under check. Gross non-performing assets, a measure of asset quality, stood at 1.4 per cent at the quarter ending June 30.

Overall, HDFC's total advances stood at Rs 8,29,730 crore, an increase of 17 per cent over the June quarter last year, it said in a media statement.

Domestic retail loans grew by 16.5 per cent, the bank said.

