Post Office Time Deposit Account: Interest Rates, Tax Benefits, Other Details

The minimum amount required to open post office FD account is Rs. 200 and in multiple thereof

India Post or Department of Posts, the postal system of the country, provides a range of services. The Department of Posts offers several savings schemes with different interest rates. Interest rates on post office saving schemes move in line with the government's interest rates on small savings schemes, which are revised on a quarterly basis. Last week, the government revised small savings schemes' interest rates for the second quarter of financial year 2019-20. One such savings scheme offered by India Post is time deposit or fixed deposit account, according to its official website, indiapost.gov.in. Interest rate on the time deposit account is payable annually but calculated quarterly.

Here are 5 things to know about post office fixed deposit account:

1. Account opening: Post office fixed deposit account can be opened by an individual by cash or cheque. In case of a cheque, the date of realisation of cheque in government's account shall be the date of opening of account.

2. Amount: The minimum amount required to open post office FD account is Rs. 200 and in multiple thereof. However, there is no maximum limit, according to India Post.

3. Interest rate and tenure: The post office fixed deposit account offers interest in the range of 6.9-7.7 per cent for a period of 1-5 years. Here are the revised interest rates:

Period Interest Rate 1 year time deposit (fixed deposit) account 6.9% 2 year time deposit (fixed deposit) account 6.9% 3 year time deposit (fixed deposit) account 6.9% 5 year time deposit (fixed deposit) account 7.7%

4. Tax benefit: Investments made under the 5-year fixed deposit account qualifies for income tax benefits under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, 1961, noted India Post.

5. Other facilities: Nomination facility is available at the time of opening and also after opening of account. The account can be opened in the name of a minor and a joint account can be opened by two adults. A single account can be converted into a joint account and vice-versa.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability