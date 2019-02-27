NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Aviation

GoAir Offers Flight Tickets From 2,499 Rupees

GoAir's sale is valid for travel between May 1, 2019 and July 28, 2019.

Aviation | | Updated: February 27, 2019 15:06 IST
Bookings under GoAir's sale offer can be made till March 1, 2019.


GoAir is offering domestic and international flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 2,499 and Rs. 5,099 respectively in a limited-period sale. Bookings under the sale offer can be made till March 1, 2019, according to the carrier's website - goair.in. The sale is valid for travel between May 1, 2019 and July 28, 2019.  However, the travel dates vary according to the destination. GoAir's offer on flight tickets come amid high competition in the country's civil aviation sector. (Also read: GoAir to start new international flights from March)

 

Here are details of GoAir's offer on domestic flight tickets:

Under GoAir's offer, flight ticket on Ahmedabad-Kochi route is available at a starting price of Rs. 2,499 for travel between May 8 and May 20, 2019.

FromToTravel PeriodFare starting at
AhmedabadKochiMay 08 - May 20Rs 2,499
MumbaiPort BlairMay 06 - May 31Rs 6,999

(As mentioned on GoAir's website)

Here are details of GoAir's offer on international flight tickets:

FromToTravel PeriodFare starting at
MaleBengaluruJul 01 - Jul 28$89
MaleMumbaiJul 01 - Jul 28$119
MaleDelhiMay 06- June 02$175
PhuketBengaluruMay 06 - June 023,199 Thai bahts
PhuketDelhiMay 01 - June 024,199 Thai bahts
PhuketMumbaiMay 01 - June 024,499 Thai bahts
BengaluruMaleJune 10 - June 30Rs 5,099
BengaluruPhuketJune 01 - June 30Rs 6,399
MumbaiMaleMay 14 - June 04Rs 7,399
DelhiPhuketMay 06 - June 02Rs 8,199
DelhiMaleMar 06 - Mar 02Rs 8,799
MumbaiPhuketMay 06 - May 31Rs 9,799

(As mentioned on GoAir's website)

Meanwhile, rival SpiceJet has announced the commencement of 12 new direct flights.  

Domestic air passenger traffic rose by 18.60 per cent in 2018 to 1389.76 lakh as against 1171.76 lakh during the corresponding period of previous year, according to Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) data.

