GoAir Offers Flight Tickets From 2,499 Rupees

Bookings under GoAir's sale offer can be made till March 1, 2019.

GoAir is offering domestic and international flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 2,499 and Rs. 5,099 respectively in a limited-period sale. Bookings under the sale offer can be made till March 1, 2019, according to the carrier's website - goair.in. The sale is valid for travel between May 1, 2019 and July 28, 2019. However, the travel dates vary according to the destination. GoAir's offer on flight tickets come amid high competition in the country's civil aviation sector. (Also read: GoAir to start new international flights from March)

Our SALE is now on. Plan your trip for fares as low as ₹ 2499*. Book before 1st Mar, 2019 for travel between 1st May-28th July, 2019. pic.twitter.com/JZftGrVtn1 — GoAir (@goairlinesindia) February 27, 2019

Here are details of GoAir's offer on domestic flight tickets:

Under GoAir's offer, flight ticket on Ahmedabad-Kochi route is available at a starting price of Rs. 2,499 for travel between May 8 and May 20, 2019.