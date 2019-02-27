GoAir Offers Flight Tickets From 2,499 Rupees

GoAir is offering domestic and international flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 2,499 and Rs. 5,099 respectively in a limited-period sale. Bookings under the sale offer can be made till March 1, 2019, according to the carrier's website - goair.in. The sale is valid for travel between May 1, 2019 and July 28, 2019. However, the travel dates vary according to the destination. GoAir's offer on flight tickets come amid high competition in the country's civil aviation sector. (Also read: GoAir to start new international flights from March)
Our SALE is now on. Plan your trip for fares as low as ₹ 2499*. Book before 1st Mar, 2019 for travel between 1st May-28th July, 2019. pic.twitter.com/JZftGrVtn1— GoAir (@goairlinesindia) February 27, 2019
Here are details of GoAir's offer on domestic flight tickets:
Under GoAir's offer, flight ticket on Ahmedabad-Kochi route is available at a starting price of Rs. 2,499 for travel between May 8 and May 20, 2019.
|From
|To
|Travel Period
|Fare starting at
|Ahmedabad
|Kochi
|May 08 - May 20
|Rs 2,499
|Mumbai
|Port Blair
|May 06 - May 31
|Rs 6,999
(As mentioned on GoAir's website)
Here are details of GoAir's offer on international flight tickets:
|From
|To
|Travel Period
|Fare starting at
|Male
|Bengaluru
|Jul 01 - Jul 28
|$89
|Male
|Mumbai
|Jul 01 - Jul 28
|$119
|Male
|Delhi
|May 06- June 02
|$175
|Phuket
|Bengaluru
|May 06 - June 02
|3,199 Thai bahts
|Phuket
|Delhi
|May 01 - June 02
|4,199 Thai bahts
|Phuket
|Mumbai
|May 01 - June 02
|4,499 Thai bahts
|Bengaluru
|Male
|June 10 - June 30
|Rs 5,099
|Bengaluru
|Phuket
|June 01 - June 30
|Rs 6,399
|Mumbai
|Male
|May 14 - June 04
|Rs 7,399
|Delhi
|Phuket
|May 06 - June 02
|Rs 8,199
|Delhi
|Male
|Mar 06 - Mar 02
|Rs 8,799
|Mumbai
|Phuket
|May 06 - May 31
|Rs 9,799
(As mentioned on GoAir's website)
Meanwhile, rival SpiceJet has announced the commencement of 12 new direct flights.
Domestic air passenger traffic rose by 18.60 per cent in 2018 to 1389.76 lakh as against 1171.76 lakh during the corresponding period of previous year, according to Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) data.