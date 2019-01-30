NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Aviation

GoAir To Start New International Flights From March

GoAir currently operates across 24 domestic and 2 international destinations, with a fleet of 49 aircraft, comprising Airbus A320 and Airbus A320neo.

Aviation | | Updated: January 30, 2019 09:53 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
GoAir To Start New International Flights From March

Recently, GoAir announced international operations out of Kannur to Muscat.


Mumbai: 

Budget airline GoAir on Tuesday said that it will commence direct flight operations on Kannur-Abu Dhabi-Kannur route from March 2019.

According to the company, Abu Dhabi will become the airline's fourth international destination and 28th overall.

"GoAir will operate 4 direct flight services per week between Kannur-Abu Dhabi-Kannur and bookings are now open at an ... all-inclusive one way fare starting from Rs 6,099," the company said in a statement.

Recently, GoAir announced international operations out of Kannur to Muscat. The airline will operate three direct flight services per week between Kannur-Muscat-Kannur effective from February 28, 2019.

GoAir currently operates across 24 domestic and 2 international destinations, with a fleet of 49 aircraft, comprising Airbus A320 and Airbus A320neo. 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

GoAir new flightsGoAir New Offer

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
BudgetLive TVHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusBudget 2019Upcoming MoviesAirtel DTHRedmi GoGalaxy M

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Top