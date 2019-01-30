GoAir To Start New International Flights From March

Recently, GoAir announced international operations out of Kannur to Muscat.

Budget airline GoAir on Tuesday said that it will commence direct flight operations on Kannur-Abu Dhabi-Kannur route from March 2019.

According to the company, Abu Dhabi will become the airline's fourth international destination and 28th overall.

"GoAir will operate 4 direct flight services per week between Kannur-Abu Dhabi-Kannur and bookings are now open at an ... all-inclusive one way fare starting from Rs 6,099," the company said in a statement.

Recently, GoAir announced international operations out of Kannur to Muscat. The airline will operate three direct flight services per week between Kannur-Muscat-Kannur effective from February 28, 2019.

GoAir currently operates across 24 domestic and 2 international destinations, with a fleet of 49 aircraft, comprising Airbus A320 and Airbus A320neo.