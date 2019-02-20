India Needs 2,300 Civil Aircraft By 2040: Suresh Prabhu

Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu. (File photo)

As India races to be the front-runner in the civil aviation sector, the country would need 2,300 new planes over the next 20 years, said Union Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu on Wednesday.

"We are drawing an action plan to build an ecosystem for making civil aircraft in the country, as we need 2,300 new planes to fly thousands of more passengers and ship tonnes of cargo," Mr Prabhu said at the inaugural event of the 12th edition of the five-day biennial Aero India air show here.

As the aviation sector is booming at about 20 per cent month-on-month, the country needs more airports.

"Aviation sector is not just growing, but booming by almost 20 per cent month-on-month. We have 103 operational airports and will add 100 more in the coming years to connect even remote parts of the country," the Minister said.

The growing civil aviation ecosystem has the potential to attract an investment of $65 billion, he added.

"People from small villages are also becoming air travellers. We want to ensure every nook and corner of the country has air connectivity," he said.

Through the Central government's UDAN regional connectivity scheme, the country has connected 235 new destinations spanning small cities and towns to increase connectivity and make air travel accessible and affordable, the Minister added.