GoAir Offers Flight Tickets From 1,313 Rupees In 13-Day Special Sale

GoAir has announced a 13-day special sale across all sectors, offering up to 13 lakh seats with flight ticket prices starting as low as Rs 1,313, the carrier said. The fare of Rs 1,313 is all-inclusive. The booking period for GoAir's offer on flight tickets is from November 5, 2018 to November 18, 2018. GoAir flight tickets under the scheme are available for travel from November 5, 2018 to November 4, 2019. The special offer on GoAir flight tickets has been launched to mark the company's 13th year of establishment.

"This offer is available across all routes that GoAir operates," the airline was quoted as saying in a statement by news agency Indo-Asian News Service (IANS). (With agency inputs)