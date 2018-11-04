GoAir Announces New International Routes, Return Fares Start From 15,199 Rupees

GoAir is flying overseas nearly 13 years after it started domestic operations.

GoAir is all set to introduce direct flights to Phuket and Male from Bengaluru, said the airline on microblogging website, Twitter. Under a special scheme, the airline is offering return fares starting from Rs 15,199. The offer is valid till November 15, 2018, it further said. Last month, GoAir had started its international operations from New Delhi to Phuket. With the launch of international flights, GoAir became the sixth domestic airline to start international operations. The carrier is flying overseas nearly 13 years after it started domestic operations in November 2005.

Bengaluru, fasten your seatbelts!

Introducing direct flights to Phuket and Malé.

Return Fares starting ₹15,199*.

Offer valid till 15th Nov 2018. Book now https://t.co/awlrl8upTU. pic.twitter.com/YbXFs4qMsS — GoAir (@goairlinesindia) November 3, 2018

GoAir international schedule:

From To Dep.(Local) Arr. (Local) Frequency Effective Period Return Fare Bengaluru Phuket 4:30 9:30 Mon, Thu, Sun 9th Dec'18 Onward Rs 16,999 Phuket Bengaluru 11:15 13:25 Mon, Thu, Sun 9th Dec'18 Onward Bengaluru Male 14:30 16:00 Wed, Sun 9th Dec'18 Onward Rs 15,199 Malé Bengaluru 17:00 19:40 Wed, Sun 9th Dec'18 Onward

Rival IndiGo and SpiceJet have also come up with a host of new domestic and international routes. The new flights come amid high competition in the country's civil aviation market. Last month, IndiGo announced Hong Kong as its fifteenth international destination. In September, SpiceJet had announced a daily non-stop flight between Delhi and Hong Kong.

Domestic airlines carried 913.95 lakh passengers in the first eight months of the current calendar year (January to August 2018), as against 754.11 lakh in the corresponding period a year ago, data from aviation regulator DGCA or Directorate General of Civil Aviation showed. That marked a year-on-year increase of 21.20 per cent in passenger traffic.