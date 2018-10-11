GoAir Commences International Operations. Flight Schedule And Other Details

GoAir's flight was welcomed with a grand water cannon salute upon its arrival at the Phuket Airport.

Budget carrier GoAir, which recently announced commencement of its international operations, today launched its first ever direct international flight to Phuket from New Delhi. The new international schedule introduces direct flights connecting Phuket to Mumbai and New Delhi, said the airline a press release. GoAir's first international service is operated by Airbus A320 Neo aircraft and with immediate effect, it will mark the commencement of a direct service two times a week between New Delhi - Phuket - New Delhi sector and direct service of three times a week between Mumbai - Phuket - Mumbai sector.

"The launch of our first service to Phuket represents another step of transition from a domestic carrier to a global airline. Phuket is a key market in India and holds a significant base for business and tourism..." said Cornelis Vrieswijk, chief executive officer, GoAir.

The flight from Phuket to Mumbai will start from October 12 at an introductory fare of Rs. 18,999.

Schedule of GoAir international schedule:

From To Dep. (Local) Arr. (Local) Frequency Effective From Delhi Phuket 1:10 7:25 Thu. Sun 11th Oct 2018 Phuket Delhi 8:30 11:55 Wed, Sat 13th Oct 2018 Mumbai Phuket 01:25 7:25 Mon, Wed, Sat 13th Oct 2018 Phuket Mumbai 8:30 12:00 Tue, Fri, Sun 12th Oct 2018

Tickets for the new flights can be booked through the airline's website, goair.in, or the GoAir mobile app.

With the launch of international flights, GoAir has become the sixth domestic airline to go international. The carrier will be flying overseas nearly 13 years after it started domestic operations in November 2005. Two years ago, GoAir became eligible to fly overseas when it took delivery of its 20th aircraft which was also the first A320 neo plane for the airline, said Press Trust of India.

GoAir currently operates 230 daily flights to 23 domestic destinations, with a fleet of over 35 aircraft.