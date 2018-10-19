NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
SpiceJet, IndiGo Announce New Flights To Hong Kong. Schedule, Fares and Other Details

Budget carrier IndiGo will operate its daily non-stop flight between Hong Kong and Bengaluru, effective from December 11, 2018.

Aviation | | Updated: October 19, 2018 14:40 IST
SpiceJet will start its daily non-stop flight between Delhi and Hong Kong from November 22.

Airlines in the country have come up with a host of new domestic and international routes. The new routes come amid high competition in the country's civil aviation market, where carriers are also offering discounts and cashbacks to woo passengers. Earlier this week, IndiGo, country's largest airline by market share, announced Hong Kong as its fifteenth international destination. IndiGo will operate its daily direct flight between Hong Kong and Bengaluru, effective from December 11, 2018. Last month, SpiceJet also announced a daily non-stop flight between Delhi and Hong Kong.

IndiGo and SpiceJet's new flights in detail:

IndiGo:

Budget carrier IndiGo will operate its daily non-stop flight between Hong Kong and Bengaluru, effective from December 11, 2018 at a starting all-inclusive fare of Rs. 11,499. The return fare between Hong Kong and Bengaluru starts from Rs 22,999 said the airline on microblogging website, Twitter.

 

Schedule of IndiGo's new international service:

Flight No.OriginDestinationDepartureArrivalEff DateFrequency
6E 1771BengaluruHong Kong4:4512:4511-Dec-18Tuesdays
6E 1772Hong KongBengaluru14:0018:0011-Dec-18Tuesdays
6E 1773BengaluruHong Kong23:407:4512-Dec-18Daily except Tuesdays
6E 1774Hong KongBengaluru8:4512:4513-Dec-18Daily except Tuesdays and Wednesdays
6E 1774Hong KongBengaluru8:4511:5018-Dec-18Tuesdays

 

SpiceJet

SpiceJet will start its daily non-stop flight between Delhi and Hong Kong from November 22. The SpiceJet flight will depart from Delhi at 10.45 pm and will arrive in Hong Kong at 6.40 am. the following day. The return flight will depart at 7.40 am and reach Delhi at 10.50 am. The return fare between Hong Kong and New Delhi starts from Rs 20,799, said the carrier on its official website -- spicejet.com.

 

3d2m7o1(The return fare between Hong Kong and New Delhi starts from Rs 20,799)

Last week, GoAir, also launched its first ever direct international flight to Phuket from New Delhi. It also launched a direct flight to Male from Mumbai. GoAir started flying overseas nearly 13 years after it started domestic operations in November 2005.

