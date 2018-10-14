GoAir Launches Second International Route, Check Flight Schedule Here

GoAir currently operates 230 daily flights to 23 domestic destinations.

GoAir, which had recently announced commencement of its international operations, today launched its direct flight to Male from Mumbai. The new international schedule introduces direct flights connecting Male to Mumbai and New Delhi, said the airline in a press release. This marks the commencement of a direct service two-times-a-week between New Delhi-Male-New Delhi sector and direct service of three-times-a-week between Mumbai-Male-Mumbai sector, according to the airline's statement.

"We welcome Male as a part of our new global network. In light of the significant increase in outgoing tourism from India over the past few years, GoAir introduced a direct flight services from Mumbai and New Delhi to Male," said Cornelis Vrieswijk, chief executive officer, GoAir.

GoAir international schedule:

From To Dep. (Local) Arr. (Local) Frequency Effective From Mumbai Male 13:30 15:50 Tue, Fri, Sun 14th Oct 2018 Male Mumbai 16:50 20:00 Tue, Fri, Sun 14th Oct 2018 Delhi Male 12:45 16:20 Wed, Sat 17th Oct 2018 Male Delhi 17:20 22:10 Wed, Sat 17th Oct 2018

Tickets for the new flights can be booked through the airline's website, goair.in, or mobile app.

With the launch of international flights, GoAir becomes the sixth domestic airline to start international operations. The carrier is flying overseas nearly 13 years after it started domestic operations in November 2005. Two years ago, GoAir became eligible to fly overseas when it took delivery of its 20th aircraft, according to news agency Press Trust of India.

GoAir currently operates 230 daily flights to 23 domestic destinations, with a fleet of 41 aircraft.

Domestic airlines carried 913.95 lakh passengers in the first eight months of the current calendar year (January to August 2018), as against 754.11 lakh in the corresponding period a year ago, data from aviation regulator DGCA or Directorate General of Civil Aviation showed. That marked a year-on-year increase of 21.20 per cent in passenger traffic.

