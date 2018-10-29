NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Aviation

GoAir's New Flash Sale: Flight Tickets Start From 1,499 Rupees

Additionally, GoStar members can also avail Rs. 225 discount as convenience fee on the next flight.

Aviation | | Updated: October 29, 2018 16:12 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
GoAir's New Flash Sale: Flight Tickets Start From 1,499 Rupees

GoAir recently became the sixth domestic airline to start international operations.

GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 1,499 on select routes in a special promotional sale offer, noted the carrier on its official website- goair.in. The booking period of GoAir's offer ends on October 30, 2018. The travel period of the offer starts on November 29 and ends on December 29, 2018. Customers willing to avail the offer can book flight tickets through the airline's website, goair.in, or mobile app. Additionally, GoStar members can also avail Rs. 225 discount as convenience fee on the next flight.

Details of GoAir's offer

Under this scheme, GoAir is offering flight tickets at a starting fare of Rs 1,499 on flights originating from Goa and Ranchi. For flights starting from Ahmedabad, the fares start from Rs 1,599. For flights starting from Jaipur, the flight ticket prices start from Rs 1,699. The flights originating from Nagpur are available at a starting fare of Rs 2,499.

OriginStarting Fare
Ex-GoaRs 1,499
Ex-RanchiRs 1,499
Ex-AhmedabadRs 1,599
Ex-JaipurRs 1,699
Ex-NagpurRs 2,499

(As mentioned on GoAir's official website)

GoAir recently became the sixth domestic airline to start international operations. The carrier has now spread its wings overseas nearly 13 years after it started domestic operations in November 2005. The airline launched its first ever direct international flight from Delhi to Phuket on October 11. The carrier also started flight operations from Phuket to Mumbai. The airline introduced direct flights to Male from Mumbai on October 14.

According to a press release issued by the airline, GoAir currently operates 230 daily flights to 23 domestic destinations, with a fleet of over 35 aircraft. This includes 19 A320 neo planes.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

GoAir SaleGoAir New Offer

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
HOP LiveIndia vs West IndiesLion Air Plane CrashTamil NewsLive TVPNR StatusOneplus 6T Train StatusBreast CancerDengue Fever

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top