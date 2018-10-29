GoAir's New Flash Sale: Flight Tickets Start From 1,499 Rupees

GoAir recently became the sixth domestic airline to start international operations.

GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 1,499 on select routes in a special promotional sale offer, noted the carrier on its official website- goair.in. The booking period of GoAir's offer ends on October 30, 2018. The travel period of the offer starts on November 29 and ends on December 29, 2018. Customers willing to avail the offer can book flight tickets through the airline's website, goair.in, or mobile app. Additionally, GoStar members can also avail Rs. 225 discount as convenience fee on the next flight.

Details of GoAir's offer

Under this scheme, GoAir is offering flight tickets at a starting fare of Rs 1,499 on flights originating from Goa and Ranchi. For flights starting from Ahmedabad, the fares start from Rs 1,599. For flights starting from Jaipur, the flight ticket prices start from Rs 1,699. The flights originating from Nagpur are available at a starting fare of Rs 2,499.

Origin Starting Fare Ex-Goa Rs 1,499 Ex-Ranchi Rs 1,499 Ex-Ahmedabad Rs 1,599 Ex-Jaipur Rs 1,699 Ex-Nagpur Rs 2,499

(As mentioned on GoAir's official website)

GoAir recently became the sixth domestic airline to start international operations. The carrier has now spread its wings overseas nearly 13 years after it started domestic operations in November 2005. The airline launched its first ever direct international flight from Delhi to Phuket on October 11. The carrier also started flight operations from Phuket to Mumbai. The airline introduced direct flights to Male from Mumbai on October 14.

According to a press release issued by the airline, GoAir currently operates 230 daily flights to 23 domestic destinations, with a fleet of over 35 aircraft. This includes 19 A320 neo planes.