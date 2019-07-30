Tax, Interest Rates On These Products Set To Change From August 1

SBI said it will reduce interest rate on fixed deposits across all maturities with effect from August 1.

There are some major announcements and financial changes that will come into effect from August 1, 2019. The Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates applicable to electric vehicles and electric vehicle chargers will be reduced to 5 per cent each with effect from August 1. The IMPS (Immediate Payment Service) charges will be waived for State Bank of India's internet banking, mobile banking and YONO (You Only Need One) customers from August 1. Also, SBI has decided to reduce interest rate on fixed deposits (FDs) across all maturities, with effect from August 1.

Given below are key things to know about all the financial changes that will take into effect from August 1:

GST Council to reduce rate on electric vehicles from August 1

The GST Council has decided to reduce the tax rate on electric vehicles (EVs) to 5 per cent from the existing 12 per cent. The new Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate on EVs will be effective from August 1. The GST rate on all EVs has also been reduced from 12 per cent to 5 per cent. Additionally, the tax rate on chargers or charging stations for EVs has been slashed from 18 per cent to 5 per cent. The council also approved GST exemption for hiring of electric buses (of carrying capacity of more than 12 passengers) by local authorities from August 1.

SBI to remove IMPS charges from August 1

State Bank of India or SBI has decided to do away with IMPS (Immediate Payment Service) charges for its internet banking, mobile banking and YONO (You Only Need One) customers. IMPS is an instant payment service that enables round-the-clock money transfer through the use of mobile app, mobile banking or internet banking. For bank branches, SBI has announced a waiver on IMPS charges for fund transfer up to Rs 1,000.

SBI to reduce fixed deposit (FD) interest rates from August 1

SBI said it will reduce interest rate on fixed deposits across all maturities with effect from August 1. The bank will now offer an interest rate of 5 per cent to general public and 5.5 per cent to senior citizens on fixed deposits of 7-45 days. Previously, the public sector bank paid interest at the rate of 5.75 per cent and 6.25 per cent to the general public and senior citizens respectively.

