NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Your Money

SBI Revises Fixed Deposit Interest Rates, Details Here

SBI will now offer an interest rate of 5 per cent to general public and 5.5 per cent to senior citizens on fixed deposits of 7-45 days.

Your Money | | Updated: July 29, 2019 19:51 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
SBI Revises Fixed Deposit Interest Rates, Details Here

Fixed deposit interest rates are subject to change from time to time.


State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday said it will reduce interest rate on fixed deposits across all maturities with effect from August 1. "For time deposits with longer tenors, there is a reduction up to 20 bps (basis points) or 0.2 per cent in the Retail segment and 35 bps or 0.35 per cent in the Bulk segment," SBI, the country's largest lender, said in a statement. The bank will now offer an interest rate of 5 per cent to general public and 5.5 per cent to senior citizens on fixed deposits of 7-45 days. Previously, the public sector bank paid interest at the rate of 5.75 per cent and 6.25 per cent to the general public and senior citizens respectively.

Here are revised SBI's fixed deposit (FD) interest rates for FDs below Rs. 2 crore which will be effective from August 1:

TenorsExisting rates for public w.e.f. 09.05.2019Revised rates  for public w.e.f. 01.08.2019Existing rates for senior citizens w.e.f. 09.05.2019Revised rates for senior citizens w.e.f. 01.08.2019
7 days to 45 days5.75%5%6.25%5.5%
46 days to 179 days6.25%5.75%6.75%6.25%
180 days to 210 days6.35%6.25%6.85%6.75%
211 days to less than 1 year6.4%6.25%6.9%6.75%
1 year to less than 2 year7%6.8%7.5%7.3%
2 years to less than 3 years6.75%6.7%7.25%7.2%
3 years to less than 5 years6.7%6.6%7.2%7.1%
5 years and up to 10 years6.6%6.5%7.1%7%

(Source: sbi.co.in)

Fixed deposit interest rates are subject to change from time to time. Last week, private sector lender HDFC Bank revised its fixed deposit interest rates on select maturities.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

SBISBI FD ratesSBI Fixed deposit

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Azam KhanBS YediyurappaKarnataka Trust VoteJaved AkhtarRobin SinghChinmayi SripaadaPost OfficePNR StatusLive TVHOP LiveRedmi K20Redmi K20 ProVivo S1Vivo Z1 ProUnnao

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Top