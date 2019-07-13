SBI To Remove Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) Charges From August 1: Ten Things To Know

As on March 31, 2019, the number of SBI customers using internet banking are more than 6 crores.

State Bank of India or SBI, the largest commercial bank in the country, has decided to do away with IMPS (Immediate Payment Service) charges for its internet banking, mobile banking and YONO (You Only Need One) customers. The IMPS charge will be nil for such customers, with effect from August 1, SBI said in a statement. For bank branches, SBI has announced a waiver on IMPS charges for fund transfer up to Rs 1,000. IMPS is an instant payment service that enables round-the-clock money transfer through the use of mobile app, mobile banking or internet banking.