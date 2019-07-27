NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
GST Council To Reduce GST Rate On Electric Vehicles

GST Council also approved exemption from GST on hiring of electric buses by local authorities.

Economy | | Updated: July 27, 2019 12:49 IST
Government has decided to reduce GST rate on electrical vehicles from 12 per cent to 5 per cent and on EV chargers from 18 per cent to 5 per cent in its GST Council meet today, tweeted news agency ANI. The new rates will be effective from August 1, 2019.

GST Council also approved exemption from GST on hiring of electric buses by local authorities.



