Fixed Deposit (FD) Interest Rates: SBI Vs HDFC Bank Vs ICICI Bank Vs BoB Vs Federal Bank

Fixed deposits (FD) of leading banks not only help you save money but also grow your wealth.

Savings And Investments | Updated: June 29, 2018 14:24 IST
You can earn high interest rates on fixed deposits (FD) by opting for cumulative interest.

Banks are the biggest issuers of fixed deposits in India. Fixed deposits (FD) of leading banks not only help you save money but also grow your wealth. Money in fixed deposit accounts offer attractive interest rates until fixed tenures. The interest payout options offer the customer of fixed deposits to either choose regular cash flows or earn high interest rates by opting for cumulative interest where the interest is compounded quarterly, providing even better returns. If you have a lump sum surplus available for investment with a requirement of these funds at a specified date, you may choose to put it into a fixed deposit.

Given below are fixed deposit (FD) interest rates of State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda (BoB) and Federal Bank:

Fixed deposit interest rates of State Bank of India (SBI) (Below Rs 1 crore)

TenorsRevised For Public w.e.f. 28.05.2018Revised for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 28.05.2018
7 days to 45 days5.756.25
46 days to 179 days6.256.75
180 days to 210 days6.356.85
211 days to less than 1 year6.46.9
1 year to less than 2 year6.657.15
2 years to less than 3 years6.657.15
3 years to less than 5 years6.77.2
5 years and up to 10 years6.757.25

 

Fixed deposit interest rates of HDFC Bank

Domestic / NRO / NRE Fixed Deposits

Period< 1 Crore
Interest Rate (per annum)**Senior Citizen Rates (per annum)
7 - 14 days3.50%4.00%
15 - 29 days4.25%4.75%
30 - 45 days5.75%6.25%
46 - 60 days6.25%6.75%
61 - 90 days6.25%6.75%
91 days - 6 months6.25%6.75%
6 mnths 1 day- 6 mnths 3 days6.35%6.85%
6 mnths 4 days6.35%6.85%
6 mnths 5 days- 9 mnths6.40%6.90%
9 mnths 1 day- 9 mnths 3 days6.40%6.90%
9 mnths 4 days6.40%6.90%
9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days6.40%6.90%
9 months 16 days6.40%6.90%
9 months 17 days < 1 Year6.40%6.90%
1 Year6.85%7.35%
1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days6.65%7.15%
1 year 4 days6.65%7.15%
1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 Days6.65%7.15%
1 Year 16 days6.65%7.15%
1 year 17 days - 2 Years7.00%7.50%
2 years 1day - 2 Years 15 days7.00%7.50%
2 Years 16 days7.00%7.50%
2 years 17 days - 3 Years7.00%7.50%
3 years 1day - 5 years7.00%7.50%
5 Years 1 Day - 8 Years6.00%6.50%
8 Years 1 Day - 10 Years6.00%6.50%

 

Fixed deposit interest rates of ICICI Bank

Interest rates on Domestic, NRO & NRE deposits(Less than Rs 1 crore)

Tenure PeriodRate of Interest (% p.a.) w.e.f June 07, 2018
GeneralSenior Citizen*
7 days to 14 days44.5
15 days to 29 days4.254.75
30 days to 45 days5.56
46 days to 60 days5.756.25
61 days to 90 days66.5
91 days to 120 days66.5
121 days to 184 days66.5
185 days to 289 days6.256.75
290 days to less than 1 year6.57
1 year to 389 days6.67.1
390 days to 2 years6.757.25
2 years 1 day upto 5 years77.5
5 years 1 day upto 10 years77.5
5 Years Tax saver FD(Max upto Rs. 1.50 lac)77.5

 

Fixed deposit interest rates of Bank of Baroda (BoB)

For Domestic & NRO fixed deposits [Per Annum] [Fresh & Renewal] [Callable] (ROI in %)
- Below Rs. One Crore

TenorsBelow Rs 1 Cr. (w.e.f. 14.06.18)
7 days to 14 days4.25
15 days to 45 days4.75
46 days to 90 days5
91 days to 180 days5.5
181 days to 270 days6.25
271 days & above and less than 1 year6.35
1 year6.6
Above 1 year to 400 days6.7
Above 400 days and upto 2 Years6.7
Above 2 Years and upto 3 Years6.6
Above 3 Years and upto 5 Years6.7
Above 5 Years and upto 10 Years6.6

 

Fixed deposit interest rates of Federal Bank

Interest rates for Resident Fixed Deposits effective from 14-6-2018

PeriodLess than Rs.100 Lakhs
7 days to 14 days3.50%
15 days to 29 days4.50%
30 days to 60 days5.00%
61 days to 90 days5.70%
91 days to 119 days6.00%
120 days to less than 1 year6.50%
1 year6.85%
Above 1 year to 15 Months7.30%
Above 15 months7.00%

Post offices also offer fixed deposits. 

Recurring deposit and savings bank accounts are also offered by all banks.

Small finance banks, in fact, offer higher interest rates on fixed deposits, recurring deposits and savings bank accounts.

