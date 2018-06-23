Recurring Deposits (RD): These Three Banks Offer Interest Rates Up To 8.75% Interest rates on recurring deposits of large banks like SBI are not as high as those offered by small finance banks such as AU Small Finance Bank, Equitas Small Finance Bank and Suryoday Bank.

Recurring deposit (RD) accounts are popular among customers who want to build on their savings with regular deposits. Interest rates on recurring deposits are as compelling as those on fixed deposits (FDs). The only difference between the two forms of investments is that fixed deposits are a one-time investment, while recurring deposits require customers to pay the instalments in regular payments. Major banks such as State Bank of India (SBI) offer the option of opening recurring deposit accounts. However, the interest rates on recurring deposits of large banks like SBI are not as high as those offered by small finance banks such as AU Small Finance Bank, Equitas Small Finance Bank and Suryoday Bank.Small finance banks aim to provide banking and credit services in rural areas and interiors. They cater to small farmers, businessmen and other marginalised sections of the society, where mainstream banks have not penetrated as yet. Thus they provide financial inclusion to underbanked peopleFor small finance banks, making customers invest on a continuous basis is a key challenge, say experts. "As digital penetration and use of handheld devices make customer acquisition easier for all even without having physical presence in the interiors, private sector banks are engaging microfinance companies as their business correspondences to mobilise low-cost deposit from rural catchments," said Rakesh Singh, retail head, SVC Bank.Apart from these, small finance banks need to expand beyond their neighbourhood and break their regional barriers, he added.However, interest rates on their savings accounts and fixed deposit accounts are lucrative and many a times even better than mainstream banks.Given below are interest rates on recurring deposits offered by AU Small Finance Bank, Equitas Small Finance Bank and Suryoday Bank:

Banks Up to 1 year Up to 3 years Up to 5 years
AU Small Finance Bank 7% 7.25% 8%
Equitas Small Finance Bank 7.50% 7.75% 7%
Suryoday Bank 8.50% 8.75% 7.75%

Post offices also offer the option of opening recurring deposit accounts.