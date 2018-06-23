Recurring Deposits (RD): These Three Banks Offer Interest Rates Up To 8.75%

What are small finance banks?
Small finance banks aim to provide banking and credit services in rural areas and interiors. They cater to small farmers, businessmen and other marginalised sections of the society, where mainstream banks have not penetrated as yet. Thus they provide financial inclusion to underbanked people
For small finance banks, making customers invest on a continuous basis is a key challenge, say experts. "As digital penetration and use of handheld devices make customer acquisition easier for all even without having physical presence in the interiors, private sector banks are engaging microfinance companies as their business correspondences to mobilise low-cost deposit from rural catchments," said Rakesh Singh, retail head, SVC Bank.
Apart from these, small finance banks need to expand beyond their neighbourhood and break their regional barriers, he added.
However, interest rates on their savings accounts and fixed deposit accounts are lucrative and many a times even better than mainstream banks.
|Banks
|Up to 1 year
|Up to 3 years
|Up to 5 years
|AU Small Finance Bank
|7%
|7.25%
|8%
|Equitas Small Finance Bank
|7.50%
|7.75%
|7%
|Suryoday Bank
|8.50%
|8.75%
|7.75%
Post offices also offer the option of opening recurring deposit accounts.