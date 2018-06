Savings Bank Account Interest Rates: SBI Vs Suryoday Vs Fincare Vs AU Small Finance Bank

Savings account interest rates: State Bank of India (SBI) offers up to 4%; Suryoday offers up to 7.5%.

Sr No. Particulars Rate of Interest 1 Saving Deposits Balance upto Rs. 1 crore. 3.50% p.a 2 Saving Deposits Balance above Rs. 1 crore. 4.00% p.a

Daily Closing Balance Slabs (Domestic) % rate per annum* Up to and including Rs. 1 Lakh 6.25% Above Rs. 1 Lakh up to & including Rs. 10 Lakhs 7.25% Above Rs. 10 Lakhs 7.00%

Savings Account Amount slab Rate of Interest applicable (per annum) Savings Account balances less than INR 1 Lac 5.00% Savings Account balances from INR 1 Lac to less than INR 10 Lacs 6.50% INR 10 Lacs & above Savings Account balances* 6.75%

Slab Interest Rates (% p.a) Up to and including Rs 1 lakh 6% Above Rs 1 lakh 7%

Leading banks of the country like State Bank of India (SBI) are also among the most popular ones. However, small finance banks like Suryoday, Fincare Small Finance Bank and AU Small Finance Bank provide banking services to the underbanked people of the society like farmers, small business men - basically, people who may not be much educated or may not be living in metro cities but need credit and banking services. Interest rates on deposits of these banks are higher than those of large banks like SBI but they are still not the top choice of customers.SBI, the largest lender of the country, offers safe deposit lockers (as per availability), nomination facility and SMS alerts and e-statement facility to its savings bank account customers, according to its website, sbi.co.in. It also offers internet, mobile and missed call banking facilities to its customers.Suryoday requires minimum average balance of Rs 2,000-Rs 1,00,000 across various types of savings bank accounts that it offers, stated the bank on its website, suryodaybank.com. The daily ATM withdrawal limits vary between Rs 20,000 to Rs 1,00,000 across the various types of savings bank accounts.(Also Read: Five Post Office Saving Schemes With Over 7% Interest Rates "Each variant in our savings account offering represents our philosophy & aims to cater to a differentiating and significant demographic aspect of one's life. Whether you are yet to begin your savings journey or are retired from work, whether you are a salaried individual or professional, whether you are a student or an ambitious woman pursuing her dreams, we ensure that we, at AU Bank, genuinely add value to your banking experience!" states he bank's website, aubank.in.(Also Read: Bank Fixed Deposits Vs Corporate Fixed Deposits: Interest Rates, Taxation, Risks Fincare Small Finance Bank stated on its website fincarebank.com that its customers can enjoy interest benefits every month through monthly interest payouts. Instant account opening and attractive offers on debit cards are among the other benefits of savings bank accounts with Fincare Small Finance Bank.Small finance banks offer interest rates of up to 9 per cent on fixed deposit accounts as compared to fixed deposit interest rates of larger rivals like SBI, Punjab National Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank