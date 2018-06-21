Savings Bank Account Interest Rates: SBI Vs Suryoday Vs Fincare Vs AU Small Finance Bank

Given below is a comparison between savings bank accounts of State Bank of India (SBI), Suryoday, AU Small Finance Bank and Fincare Small Finance Bank:
Savings bank accounts of State Bank of India (SBI)
SBI, the largest lender of the country, offers safe deposit lockers (as per availability), nomination facility and SMS alerts and e-statement facility to its savings bank account customers, according to its website, sbi.co.in. It also offers internet, mobile and missed call banking facilities to its customers.
Interest rates on savings bank accounts of SBI
|Sr No.
|Particulars
|Rate of Interest
|1
|Saving Deposits Balance upto Rs. 1 crore.
|3.50% p.a
|2
|Saving Deposits Balance above Rs. 1 crore.
|4.00% p.a
Savings bank accounts of Suryoday
Suryoday requires minimum average balance of Rs 2,000-Rs 1,00,000 across various types of savings bank accounts that it offers, stated the bank on its website, suryodaybank.com. The daily ATM withdrawal limits vary between Rs 20,000 to Rs 1,00,000 across the various types of savings bank accounts.
Interest rates on savings bank accounts of Suryoday
|Daily Closing Balance Slabs (Domestic)
|% rate per annum*
|Up to and including Rs. 1 Lakh
|6.25%
|Above Rs. 1 Lakh up to & including Rs. 10 Lakhs
|7.25%
|Above Rs. 10 Lakhs
|7.00%
Savings bank accounts of AU Small Finance Bank
"Each variant in our savings account offering represents our philosophy & aims to cater to a differentiating and significant demographic aspect of one's life. Whether you are yet to begin your savings journey or are retired from work, whether you are a salaried individual or professional, whether you are a student or an ambitious woman pursuing her dreams, we ensure that we, at AU Bank, genuinely add value to your banking experience!" states he bank's website, aubank.in.
Interest rates on savings bank accounts of AU Small Finance Bank
|Savings Account Amount slab
|Rate of Interest applicable (per annum)
|Savings Account balances less than INR 1 Lac
|5.00%
|Savings Account balances from INR 1 Lac to less than INR 10 Lacs
|6.50%
|INR 10 Lacs & above Savings Account balances*
|6.75%
Savings bank accounts of Fincare Small Finance Bank
Fincare Small Finance Bank stated on its website fincarebank.com that its customers can enjoy interest benefits every month through monthly interest payouts. Instant account opening and attractive offers on debit cards are among the other benefits of savings bank accounts with Fincare Small Finance Bank.
Interest rates on savings bank accounts of Fincare Small Finance Bank
|Slab
|Interest Rates (% p.a)
|Up to and including Rs 1 lakh
|6%
|Above Rs 1 lakh
|7%
Small finance banks offer interest rates of up to 9 per cent on fixed deposit accounts as compared to fixed deposit interest rates of larger rivals like SBI, Punjab National Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank.