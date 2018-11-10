Fixed Deposit Interest Rates Offered By Corporates

Interest rates on corporate fixed deposits depend on the profits posted by the companies.

Fixed deposits (FDs) are not only offered by banks but also by companies. In fact, the interest rates offered on company fixed deposits are higher than those on bank fixed deposits. However, the risks involved in corporate fixed deposits are much higher than in bank FDs. While returns on bank FDs are assured, the interest rates on corporate fixed deposits depend on the profits posted by the companies. That is why experts advise investors to exercise caution when investing in company fixed deposits.

(Also Read: When Gold Investments Act Like Fixed Deposits In State Bank Of India)

Non-banking finance companies such as Bajaj Finserv, Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL) and Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited offer the option of opening a fixed deposit.

(Also Read: Interest Rates Offered By Banks On Fixed Deposits Below Rs. 1 Crore)

Given below are FD interest rates paid by Bajaj Finserv, DHFL and Shriram Transport Finance Company:

Bajaj Finserv

The FD interest rates according to Bajaj Finserv's website - bajajfinserv.in:

Tenor in Months Minimum deposit (in Rs.) Cumulative Non-Cumulative Monthly Quarterly Half-yearly Yearly 12 – 23 25,000 8.00% 7.72% 7.77% 7.85% 8.00% 24 – 35 8.15% 7.88% 7.93% 8.00% 8.15% 36 – 60 8.75% 8.42% 8.48% 8.57% 8.75% Special tenors scheme 15 Months 100,000 8.05% 7.77% 7.82% 7.89% 8.05%

(Also Read: When Public Provident Fund (PPF) Works Like Fixed Deposit)

Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL)

The FD interest rates according to DHFL's website - dhfl.com:

Fixed Deposit for Individuals Interest Rates for Single Deposit < Rs. 5 Cr. Tenure (Months) Cumulative Non-Cumulsative For Privilege Customers Renewals Monthly Quarterly Half Yearly Yearly Additional interest of 0.40% Additional interest of 0.15% where, deposit is renewed on or before the maturity date 12 8.15% 7.85% 7.90% 7.95% 8.15% 13# 8.15% 7.85% 7.90% 7.95% 8.15% 14 8.25% 7.95% 8.00% 8.05% 8.25% 18 $ 8.30% 8.00% 8.05% 8.10% 8.30% 24 8.40% 8.10% 8.15% 8.20% 8.40% 36 8.70% 8.35% 8.40% 8.50% 8.70% 40 8.75% 8.40% 8.45% 8.55% 8.75% 48 / 60 8.70% 8.35% 8.40% 8.50% 8.70% 72 / 84 8.70% 8.35% 8.40% 8.50% 8.70% 96/ 108/ 120 8.30% 8.00% 8.05% 8.10% 8.30%

Shriram Transport Finance Company

The FD interest rates according to Shriram Transport Finance Company's website - stfc.in:

INTEREST RATES-ON FRESH DEPOSITS/RENEWALS (w.e.f. 15th Jun 2018) NORMAL SCHEME Non-Cumulative Deposits Cumulative Deposit Period (months) Monthly % P. A Quarterly % P. A Half yearly % P. A Yearly % P.A Rate (P.A at Effective Yield maturity value Monthly rests) % P. A for ? 5000/- 12 7.49 7.54 7.61 7.75 7.49 7.75 5,388 24 7.72 7.77 7.85 8 7.72 8.32 5,832 36 8.28 8.34 8.42 8.6 8.28 9.36 6,404 48 8.28 8.34 8.42 8.6 8.28 9.78 6,956 60 8.28 8.34 8.42 8.6 8.28 10.21 7,553

(Also Read: HDFC Bank Hikes Fixed Deposit Interest Rates)

Corporate fixed deposits tend to deduct the TDS (tax deducted at source) if the annual interest exceeds Rs. 5,000. There is no capital gains tax on these deposits. (Also Read: Post Office Saving Schemes - Interest Rates On Nine Accounts Compared)