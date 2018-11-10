NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Your Money

Fixed Deposit Interest Rates Offered By Corporates

Fixed deposits (FDs) are not only offered by banks but also by companies. Interest rates offered on company FDs are higher than those on banks FDs.

Updated: November 10, 2018 12:14 IST
Interest rates on corporate fixed deposits depend on the profits posted by the companies.

Fixed deposits (FDs) are not only offered by banks but also by companies. In fact, the interest rates offered on company fixed deposits are higher than those on bank fixed deposits. However, the risks involved in corporate fixed deposits are much higher than in bank FDs. While returns on bank FDs are assured, the interest rates on corporate fixed deposits depend on the profits posted by the companies. That is why experts advise investors to exercise caution when investing in company fixed deposits.

Non-banking finance companies such as Bajaj Finserv, Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL) and Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited offer the option of opening a fixed deposit.

Given below are FD interest rates paid by Bajaj Finserv, DHFL and Shriram Transport Finance Company:

Bajaj Finserv

The FD interest rates according to Bajaj Finserv's website - bajajfinserv.in:

Tenor in MonthsMinimum deposit (in Rs.)CumulativeNon-Cumulative
   MonthlyQuarterlyHalf-yearlyYearly
12 – 2325,0008.00%7.72%7.77%7.85%8.00%
24 – 35 8.15%7.88%7.93%8.00%8.15%
36 – 60 8.75%8.42%8.48%8.57%8.75%
Special tenors scheme
15 Months100,0008.05%7.77%7.82%7.89%8.05%

Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL)

The FD interest rates according to DHFL's website - dhfl.com:

Fixed Deposit for Individuals
Interest Rates for Single Deposit < Rs. 5 Cr.
Tenure (Months)CumulativeNon-CumulsativeFor Privilege CustomersRenewals
MonthlyQuarterlyHalf YearlyYearlyAdditional interest of 0.40%Additional interest of 0.15% where, deposit is renewed on or before the maturity date
128.15%7.85%7.90%7.95%8.15%
13#8.15%7.85%7.90%7.95%8.15%
148.25%7.95%8.00%8.05%8.25%
18 $8.30%8.00%8.05%8.10%8.30%
248.40%8.10%8.15%8.20%8.40%
368.70%8.35%8.40%8.50%8.70%
408.75%8.40%8.45%8.55%8.75%
48 / 608.70%8.35%8.40%8.50%8.70%
72 / 848.70%8.35%8.40%8.50%8.70%
96/ 108/ 1208.30%8.00%8.05%8.10%8.30%

Shriram Transport Finance Company

The FD interest rates according to Shriram Transport Finance Company's website - stfc.in:

INTEREST RATES-ON FRESH DEPOSITS/RENEWALS (w.e.f. 15th Jun 2018)
NORMAL SCHEME
 Non-Cumulative DepositsCumulative Deposit
Period (months)Monthly % P. AQuarterly % P. AHalf yearly % P. AYearly % P.ARate (P.A atEffective Yieldmaturity value
     Monthly rests)% P. Afor ? 5000/-
127.497.547.617.757.497.755,388
247.727.777.8587.728.325,832
368.288.348.428.68.289.366,404
488.288.348.428.68.289.786,956
608.288.348.428.68.2810.217,553

Corporate fixed deposits tend to deduct the TDS (tax deducted at source) if the annual interest exceeds Rs. 5,000. There is no capital gains tax on these deposits. (Also Read: Post Office Saving Schemes - Interest Rates On Nine Accounts Compared)

