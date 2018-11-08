NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Interest Rates Offered By Banks On Fixed Deposits Below Rs 1 Crore

Lenders also pay slightly higher interest rates on fixed deposits to senior citizens, compared to those applicable to the general public.

Your Money | Updated: November 08, 2018 19:06 IST
Earlier this week, private sector lender HDFC Bank revised its fixed deposit interest rates.

A fixed deposit (FDs) is a secure investment instrument offered by banks, non-banking financial companies and the post office. Investment in a fixed deposit account fetches guaranteed returns. In a fixed deposit account, money can be invested for a higher rate of interest than savings accounts. One can deposit a lump sum of money in fixed deposits for a specific period, ranging from seven days to 10 years. Lenders also pay slightly higher interest rates on fixed deposits to senior citizens, compared to the general public.

Here's a comparison of interest rates offered by SBI, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank on fixed deposits up to Rs 1 crore:

State Bank of India (SBI)

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs. 1 crore, according to the bank's website - sbi.co.in:

Maturity period (term)Interest rate with effect from July 30, 2018
General publicSenior citizen
7 days to 45 days5.756.25
46 days to 179 days6.256.75
180 days to 210 days6.356.85
211 days to less than 1 year6.46.9
1 year to less than 2 year6.77.2
2 years to less than 3 years6.757.25
3 years to less than 5 years6.87.3
5 years and up to 10 years6.857.35
(Source: sbi.co.in)

 

Kotak Mahindra Bank

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs. 1 crore, according to the bank's website - kotak.com:

Regular Interest Rates for Domestic / NRO / NRE Fixed Deposits effective from 30th October 2018 (subject to change from time to time)
Maturity Periods - Premature Withdrawal AllowedLess than Rs.1 Crore
7 - 14 Days3.50%
15 - 30 Days4.00%
31 - 45 Days5.00%
46 - 90 Days5.50%
91 - 120 Days6.50%
121 - 179 days6.50%
180 Days7.10%
181 Days to 269 Days7.00%
270 Days7.00%
271 Days to 363 Days7.00%
364 Days7.00%
365 Days to 389 Days7.25%
390 Days (12 months 25 days)7.30%
391 Days - Less than 23 Months7.25%
23 Months7.25%
23 months 1 Day- less than 2 years7.25%
2 years- less than 3 years7.25%
3 years and above but less than 4 years7.10%
4 years and above but less than 5 years7.00%
5 years and above upto and inclusive of 10 years6.50%
Source: kotak.com

HDFC Bank

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs. 1 crore from November 6, 2018, according to the bank's website - hdfcbank.com:

Period< 1 Crore
Interest Rate (per annum)**Senior Citizen Rates (per annum)
7 - 14 days3.50%4.00%
15 - 29 days4.25%4.75%
30 - 45 days5.75%6.25%
46 - 60 days6.25%6.75%
61 - 90 days6.25%6.75%
91 days - 6 months6.25%6.75%
6 mnths 1 day- 6 mnths 3 days6.75%7.25%
6 mnths 4 days6.75%7.25%
6 mnths 5 days- 9 mnths6.75%7.25%
9 mnths 1 day- 9 mnths 3 days7.10%7.60%
9 mnths 4 days7.10%7.60%
9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days7.10%7.60%
9 months 16 days7.10%7.60%
9 months 17 days < 1 Year7.10%7.60%
1 Year7.30%7.80%
1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days7.30%7.80%
1 year 4 days7.30%7.80%
1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 Days7.30%7.80%
1 Year 16 days7.30%7.80%
1 year 17 days - 2 Years7.30%7.80%
2 years 1day - 2 Years 15 days7.40%7.90%
2 Years 16 days7.40%7.90%
2 years 17 days - 3 Years7.40%7.90%
3 years 1day - 5 years7.25%7.75%
5 Years 1 Day - 8 Years6.50%7.00%
8 Years 1 Day - 10 Years6.50%7.00%

 

ICICI Bank

Maturity period (term)Interest rate with effect from August 14, 2018
General publicSenior citizen
7 days to 14 days44.5
15 days to 29 days4.254.75
30 days to 45 days5.56
46 days to 60 days5.756.25
61 days to 90 days66.5
91 days to 120 days66.5
121 days to 184 days66.5
185 days to 289 days6.57
290 days to less than 1 year6.757.25
1 year to 389 days6.757.25
390 days to 2 years77.5
2 years 1 day up to 5 years7.257.75
5 years 1 day up to 10 years77.5
5 Years Tax saver FD (Max up to Rs. 1.50 lac)7.257.75
(Source: icicibank.com)

 

The fixed deposit accounts which have a lock-in period of five or 10 years also offer income tax benefit under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.

