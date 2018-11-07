When Gold Investments Act Like Fixed Deposits (FDs) In State Bank Of India (SBI)

Diwali 2018: SBI allows you to receive simple interest annually or cumulative interest on maturity.

This Diwali you might be thinking of buying physical gold. Financial planners advise that gold investments should form at least 10-15 per cent of your portfolio. But physical gold investments sitting idle cannot increase your wealth. Thus, you might consider investing it in State Bank of India (SBI)'s Revamped Gold Deposit Scheme (R- GDS), which is in the nature of a fixed deposit in gold, the lender said. SBI's Revamped Gold Deposit Scheme helps you earn an interest on physical gold investments.