What is E-Way Bill And Who Needs To Carry It? Here Are Five Things You Need To Know

E-Way bill is a document required to by carried by the transporter of the consignments under certain conditions. This document can be created online using the government's website ewaybillgst.gov.in. The e-way bill system was introduced in April 2018 under Goods and Services Tax (GST), the new indirect taxation regime. E-way bill is mandatory for inter-state movement of goods where the value of the goods exceeds Rs 50,000 in motorized conveyance, according to the GST Common Portal. A separate portal, called e-way bill portal, enables GST taxpayers to register themselves under e-way bill using their GSTIN, also known as GST identification number. In other words, carrying of e-way bill is mandatory for Interstate movement of goods whose collective value exceeds Rs 50,000. Registered persons or transporters causing the movement of goods in such cases are required to generate the e-way bill before commencement of such movement.

Here are five things you need to know about the e-way bill under the GST regime and how it works:

1. Who can generate e-way bill?

An e-way bill can be generated by a registered person or transporter using the GST Common Portal. Unregistered individuals are required to register themselves on the GST Common Portal and generate the e-way bill for movement of goods. Either of the transporter or the client of the transporter can use the e-way generation facility through the GST portal. Goods and Services Tax (GST) laws mandate registered entities to generate the E-Way bill using the portal. There is a separate portal for e-way bill registration - ewaybillgst.gov.in.

2. Which documents are required while generation of an e-way bill?

An e-way bill can be created by providing documents such as tax invoice, bill of sale or delivery challan, the transporter's ID and vehicle number. The transporter is the person moving with the goods in the carriage.

3. How to generate an e-way bill?

Once an e-way bill is generated, it can be printed through the e-way bill portal. This tool can be found by selecting the 'E-Way Bill' option under the 'Search' section on the e-way bill portal. The e-way can be printed by entering details such as e-way bill number and date of generation.

4. What happens in case of a wrong entry in the e-way bill?

There no provision for correction of a mistake in the e-way bill once generated. The user is required to cancel the existing e-way bill and create a new one by entering correct details.

The e-way bill once generated cannot be deleted. However, it can be cancelled by the generator within 24 hours of generation. If a particular EWBhas been verified by the proper officer, then it cannot be cancelled. Further, e-way bill can be cancelled if either goods are not transported or are not transported as per the details furnished in the e-way bill.

5. How long is the e-way bill valid for?

The validity of an e-way bill depends on factors such as distance and type of vehicle. In case of regular vehicle or transportation modes, the e-way bill is generated with a validity of one day for any distance up to 100 kilometers. The validity period expires at midnight at the end of the last day. "In case of Over Dimensional Cargo vehicles, for every 20 KMs or part of its movement, one day validity is provided," according to the e-way bill portal.