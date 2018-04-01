E-Way Bill Gets Implemented From Today. Ten Things To Know

Empty cargo containers are exempted from e-way bill

E-Way Bill comes into effect from today, April 1, 2018 for all inter-state movement of goods. You can register on the E-way bill portal ewaybillgst.gov.in by using your GSTIN. The E-way bill is required to be generated only where the value of the consignment exceeds Rs 50,000 which includes tax, but doesn't include value of exempted goods. Validity of E-way bill is one day upto 100 km. For every 100 km or part thereafter, it is one additional day. Where the goods are transported by railways, or air or vessel, the e-way bill shall be generated by the registered supplier/ recipient only and not by the transporter. However, the bill has to be produced at the time of delivery of goods.