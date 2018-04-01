NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
E-Way Bill Gets Implemented From Today. Ten Things To Know

One doesn't require to generate E-way bill if the value of the goods in an individual consignment is less than Rs 50,000

| | Updated: April 01, 2018 16:07 IST
E-Way Bill comes into effect from today, April 1, 2018 for all inter-state movement of goods. You can register on the E-way bill portal ewaybillgst.gov.in by using your GSTIN. The E-way bill is required to be generated only where the value of the consignment exceeds Rs 50,000 which includes tax, but doesn't include value of exempted goods. Validity of E-way bill is one day upto 100 km. For every 100 km or part thereafter, it is one additional day. Where the goods are transported by railways, or air or vessel, the e-way bill shall be generated by the registered supplier/ recipient only and not by the transporter. However, the bill has to be produced at the time of delivery of goods.
Ten Things To Know About E-Way Bill
  1. One doesn't require to generate E-way bill if the value of the goods in an individual consignment is less than Rs 50,000 even if the total value of all such consignments is more than Rs 50,000 in single conveyance.
  2. Empty cargo containers are exempted from e-way bill.
  3. The goods which are in transit to or from Nepal/ Bhutan don't require E-way bill for movement.
  4. One can even insert the temporary vehicle number for the purpose of E-way bill generation.
  5. How to update your details: E-way bill system is dependent on GST common portal for tax payer's registration like legal name/trade name, businesses addresses, mobile number and email id. The EWB system will not allow taxpayer to update these details in the EWB portal. If the taxpayer changes these details at GST common portal, it will be updated in the EWB system within a day automatically. Alternatively, the taxpayer can update the same instantaneously by selecting the option update my GSTIN in the E-way bill system and the details will be fetched from the GST common portal and updated in the E-way bill system.
  6. The shipping charges charged by e-commerce companies need not be included in 'consignment value'.
  7. Sub-users: For every principal place of business, users can create a maximum of 3 sub-users. That is, if taxpayer has one principal place of business and 1 additional place, he can create 6 (3X2) sub-users.
  8. In case of movement by railways, there is no requirement to carry E-way bill along with the goods, but the E-way bill generated must be produced at the time of delivery of the goods.
  9. Consignment value is the value of the goods declared in invoice or a delivery challan issued in respect of the said consignment and also include central tax, state or union territory tax. This doesn't include the value of exempt supply of goods and value of freight charges.
  10. A transporter need not generate E-way bill for consignments having value less than Rs 50,000, even if the value of the goods carried in single conveyance is more than Rs 50,000, till the sub- rule 138 (7) is notified.


E-way billGSTGoods and services tax

