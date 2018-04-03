GST E-Way Bill: Rules, Validity, Generation Process, And Other Details

Requirement of GST e-way bill
Section 68 of the GST Act mandates that the government may require the person in charge of a conveyance carrying any consignment of goods of value exceeding Rs 50,000 to carry with him such documents and such devices as may be prescribed, said CBIC in the circular. Rule 138 of CGST (Central Goods and Services Tax) Rules, 2017 prescribes e-way bill as the document to be carried for the consignment of goods in certain prescribed cases.
Generation of GST e-way bill
According to CBIC, the consignor or consignee, as a registered person or a transporter of the goods can generate the e-way bill from the common portal by using the GSTIN (Goods and Services Tax Identification Number). The unregistered transporter can enroll on the common portal and generate the e-way bill for movement of goods for his clients. Any person can also enroll and generate the e-way bill for movement of goods for his/her own use, said CBIC.
Comments
Validity period of GST e-way bill
Validity of the e-way bill depends upon the distance the goods that have to be transported. In case of regular vehicle or transportation modes, for every 100 km or part of its movement, one day validity has been provided. In case of over dimensional cargo vehicles, for every 20 km or part of its movement, one day validity is provided. This validity expires on the midnight of last day, informed CBIC. The validity period of the e-way bill can be easily calculated. For example, if an e-way bill is generated at 00:04 hrs on April 3. Then first day would end on 12:00 midnight of April 4-5. Second day will end on 12:00 midnight of April 5-6, and so on.