Gold Prices Rise On Token Buying On Dhanteras: 10 Things To Know

Dhanteras: Sovereign gold, however, held flat at Rs 24,900 per piece of 8 gram.

Gold prices rose by Rs 40 to Rs 32,690 per 10 gram as retailers and jewellers made token buying on the occasion of Dhanteras, reported news agency Press Trust of India (PTI). Buying gold, silver and other metals is considered to be auspicious on Dhanteras. The upside, however, was limited on account of weak global cues. Gold sales are expected to pick up later in the day as jewellers and e-commerce players are offering discounts on gold and diamond jewellery and making charges, among other incentives, traders said.