Dhanteras 2018: Jewellers Announce Discounts, Cashbacks On Gold Purchase

On the occasion of Dhanteras, jewellery firms such as PC Jeweller, Kalyan Jeweller and Tanishq are offering discounts and cashbacks on select gold and diamond purchases. During Diwali and Dhanteras, buying of gold is considered to be auspicious. However, this Dhanteras morning, gold and jewellery sales remained subdued in the morning trade, owing to sluggish demand from consumers amid high prices, according to industry players. Meanwhile, organised players like PC Jewellers are expecting better sales later during the day as quality and better designs at competitive prices are likely to attract more footfalls, reported Press Trust of India (PTI).
Here are some of the offers announced by the jewellery firms:
On the occasion of Dhanteras, PC Jeweller is offering up to 30 per cent discount on silver, gold and diamond jewellery, it said on microblogging site Twitter. The discount is available only at PC Jweller's showroom.
In a separate offer, 30 per cent discount is available on diamond jewellery and on making charges of gold jewellery on purchases done at PC Jeweller's store till November 7, 2018. Making charge is the fee a jeweler charges for providing the desired amount of gold in the preferred shape of the jewellery. Additional 5 per cent cashback is available at PC Jeweller's store on payments done via RBL Bank's credit and debit card.
In another offer, cashback of Rs 500 is available on payments done via Paytm for a purchase of Rs 10,000 done till November 5, 2018.
Tanishq is offering up to 25 per cent discount on making charges of gold and diamond jewellery, it said on Twitter. This offer is available only on purchases done at Tanishq store. The range starts from Rs 30,000.
Kalyan Jewellers is offering 0.4 gram gold coin free on every purchase of diamond and uncut jewellery worth Rs 25,000, it said on Twitter. The jewellery firm is offering 1 gram free gold coin on every purchase of diamond and uncut jewellery worth Rs 50,000. This offer is valid till November 8, 2018.